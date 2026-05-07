CustomWeather Expands Climate Data Offerings with Complete MRMS Integration via Cloud Weather Services API

CustomWeather

MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CustomWeather, Inc ., a leading provider of global weather data and forecasting solutions, today announced the launch of Multi-Radar/Multi-Sensor System (MRMS) Climate Data on its Cloud Weather Services (CWS) API platform . This expansion significantly enhances CustomWeather’s historical and near-real-time climate data capabilities, delivering high-resolution precipitation insights with near-zero latency.Originally developed to support advanced forecasting and decision-making for hazardous weather, the MRMS system integrates data from multiple sources—including radar networks, surface and upper-air observations, lightning detection systems, satellites, and numerical forecast models. The result is a comprehensive suite of multi-sensor products for analyzing severe weather phenomena such as hail, wind, tornadoes, convection, icing, turbulence, and quantitative precipitation.Through this integration, CustomWeather now provides precipitation totals from MRMS at an industry-leading 1-kilometer spatial resolution, enabling clients to access highly localized, accurate climate data for a wide range of applications, from risk modeling to infrastructure planning.“MRMS is one of the most sophisticated weather data systems available today, but its complexity has historically limited access,” said Kevin Levey, VP of Operations at CustomWeather. “We’ve removed that barrier by delivering fully processed, quality-controlled MRMS data via a simple, developer-friendly API.”Key Enhancements and Value AdditionsCustomWeather’s MRMS offering goes beyond raw data access, delivering a fully managed, production-ready solution:• Near-Zero-Lag Data AvailabilityCustomWeather has engineered a robust pipeline to continuously ingest, process, and validate MRMS data from NOAA’s NSSL, ensuring minimal delay between source data availability and client access.• Automated Data Processing & ScriptsWhile MRMS data is publicly available, it is distributed in complex GRIB formats. CustomWeather provides ready-to-use data pipelines and processing scripts, eliminating the operational burden for clients.• Extended Climate ContextCustomWeather has enriched MRMS datasets with 30-year climatological averages at hourly and daily resolutions, enabling deeper historical analysis and anomaly detection.• Global Historical CoverageDaily climate values from the MRMS and ERA5 datasets have been aggregated across 85,000+ global forecast locations, with records dating back to 1980.• Unified Data InterfaceAll climate datasets are normalized into a consistent API structure, with point-based queries available in JSON or XML and gridded data in netCDF, simplifying integration with analytics platforms and applications.This latest enhancement underscores CustomWeather’s commitment to making complex environmental data more accessible, actionable, and scalable for businesses, researchers, and developers worldwide.For more information about CustomWeather’s Historical Data & Analytics solutions, visit:About CustomWeather, Inc.CustomWeather delivers global weather data and forecasting services through scalable APIs, providing real-time observations, high-resolution forecast models, and severe weather alerts. Its data is used by enterprises, governments, and developers to power applications, automate decision-making, and improve operational resilience in weather-sensitive industries.

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