CustomWeather Introduces High-Resolution Lightning Density and Short-Term Forecast Data for the Continental U.S.

CustomWeather

New real-time and predictive datasets help organizations rapidly detect, monitor, and respond to lightning risk

MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CustomWeather, Inc . today announced the launch of high-resolution lightning density data across the continental United States, expanding access to timely, actionable weather intelligence. The new dataset provides lightning activity at 1 km resolution, measured in flashes per square kilometer per minute, and is available in 1-, 5-, 15-, and 30-minute intervals.In addition to real-time observations, CustomWeather has introduced short-term lightning probability forecasts for the next 30 and 60 minutes, enabling users to anticipate potential lightning risk before it occurs. Together, these datasets give organizations a more complete picture of both current conditions and near-term threats.“Lightning is one of the most immediate and dangerous weather hazards, yet it’s often difficult to quantify and anticipate in real time,” said Geoff Flint, CEO at CustomWeather. “By combining high-resolution density data with continuously updated short-term probability forecasts, we’re giving our customers the ability to detect risk earlier and act faster to protect people, operations, and assets.”All lightning data is accessible via the CustomWeather Suite (CWS) API in JSON and XML formats, with gridded datasets also available in netCDF format through the Cloud Weather Services API . This flexible delivery supports seamless integration into a wide range of applications, from alerting systems to advanced analytics platforms.The real-time lightning density data enables precise detection of nearby lightning activity and helps quantify the frequency of cloud-to-ground strikes in a given area. Meanwhile, the lightning probability forecasts provide forward-looking insight, allowing users to take proactive measures to reduce risk and improve safety outcomes.By combining high-resolution observations with continuously updated short-term forecasts, CustomWeather is helping organizations enhance situational awareness and make faster, more informed decisions when lightning hazards emerge.For more information, visit https://customweather.com/products/weather-alerts/#Lightning

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