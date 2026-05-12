Behavioral Innovations Publishes Outcomes Data from 1,141-Child ABA Therapy Study, Using National Clinical Standard

Multi-state autism therapy provider reports gains in communication, social, and daily living skills, with largest progress in children starting by age 2

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behavioral Innovations , one of the nation's leading providers of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, today published a white paper from a retrospective outcomes study of 1,141 children using the Vineland-3 Adaptive Behavior Scales, a nationally recognized standardized assessment used in clinical research and developmental evaluation worldwide. The study found measurable progress across every age group and every level of support needs within six months of consistent therapy, with continued gains at 12 months. Read the white paper The release comes at a moment of increasing scrutiny of the ABA therapy field, with state and federal regulators, payors, and consumer advocates raising questions about accountability, oversight, and consistent outcome reporting across providers. Behavioral Innovations is one of the few large ABA organizations to publicly share standardized outcome data at this scale."Our focus, for more than 25 years, has been to stay at the leading edge of our profession. This study is another example of that. We are not flashy. We take pride in the work of improving our craft," said Ed Maher, CEO of Behavioral Innovations. "We are honored to be able to show families, in their own children's progress, the magnitude of what is possible."Key Findings• Children showed measurable progress within the first six months of consistent ABA therapy, across all starting points, ages, and support levels.• Children who began therapy at age 2 showed the largest average gains of any age group, demonstrating the impact of early intervention.• Children with moderate-to-higher support needs demonstrated consistent, meaningful improvement across all three measured domains, with several showing the study's largest individual gains.• Progress spanned the areas families care about most: communication (expressing needs, understanding language), socialization (play, peer engagement, turn-taking), and daily living skills (dressing, eating, following routines independently).About the MethodologyThe study analyzed Vineland-3 Adaptive Behavior Scales scores for 1,141 children receiving ABA therapy at Behavioral Innovations centers. The Vineland-3 is widely regarded as the gold standard for measuring adaptive behavior, the everyday skills that allow children to function and grow at home, in school, and in the community.About Behavioral InnovationsBehavioral Innovations is a leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, with more than 120 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. Founded in 2000, the organization serves children ages 18 months to 10 years and partners with families, pediatric physicians, and insurance providers to deliver compassionate, evidence-based care. Behavioral Innovations is committed to publishing measurable outcomes and advancing standards of accountability in the ABA field. Learn more at www.behavioral-innovations.com Media ContactAshly JoysSr. Director of Marketing & Brand Experienceajoys@bi-aba.comInterview opportunities available with Behavioral Innovations clinical leadership. Full study methodology and underlying data available upon request.

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