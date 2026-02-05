Behavioral Innovations Partners with CareCredit® to Expand Financing Access for ABA Therapy

DALLAS, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behavioral Innovations today announced a new partnership with CareCredit , a health and wellness financing solution, marking the first time CareCredithas partnered with a leading Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy provider in the United States. Through this partnership, Behavioral Innovations is expanding financing flexibility for families seeking ABA therapy by offering an additional payment option designed to help manage out-of-pocket costs and reduce delays in starting care.Behavioral Innovations is leading the way as the first leading ABA provider in the United States to offer CareCredit as a financing option, expanding how families can manage the cost of care. In addition, expanded internal payment plans now include a 24-month option, giving families more flexibility and breathing room when starting ABA therapy.The addition of CareCreditprovides families with immediate access to care while offering flexible repayment options, particularly benefiting those who need longer-term payment solutions. “This partnership reflects our commitment to removing barriers to care and giving families meaningful flexibility and choice,” said Chris Dardi, Chief Operating Officer of Behavioral Innovations. “By offering both internal payment plans and CareCreditfinancing, we are reinforcing our leadership in the ABA space while helping families start therapy with greater confidence and peace of mind.”Learn more about Behavioral Innovations ABA therapy services and the new financing options at www.behavioral-innovations.com

