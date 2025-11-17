Behavioral Innovations expands into North Carolina

Bringing over 25 years of trusted autism care and evidence-based ABA therapy to families across North Carolina.

NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behavioral Innovations, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, has announced its expansion into North Carolina with the opening of new autism and ABA centers in the Raleigh-Durham area in 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the organization’s 25-year commitment to delivering compassionate, evidence-based autism care.As North Carolina experiences a growing prevalence of autism, the need for accessible, high-quality services continues to grow. Behavioral Innovations is addressing this demand by offering individualized ABA therapy, early intervention programs, and a family-centered approach to care-all designed to support each child’s unique developmental journey.“We are excited to bring our services to families in North Carolina,” said Ed Maher, CEO of Behavioral Innovations. “We understand the frustration families face when confronted with long waitlists for care. That’s why we’re expanding into North Carolina—to offer timely, high-quality therapy and ensure that more children can begin their journey without unnecessary delays.”Key highlights of North Carolina expansion:• Over 25 Years of Clinical Excellence: Evidence-based ABA therapy delivered by highly trained and compassionate clinicians.• Fast-Tracked Enrollment: Streamlined intake process for timely access to services.• Center-Based Therapy: Personalized treatment plans in a structured, supportive setting.• Early Intervention Programs: Targeted strategies to drive progress in young children during critical developmental years.• Accepted insurance providers in North Carolina: Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), Compsych, Multiplan/PHCS, Tricare, First Health Network, and North Carolina Medicaid.The new locations will offer center-based ABA therapy in a nurturing environment where children can build critical skills across communication, behavior, and daily living. Behavioral Innovations’ expansion includes new centers in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, and Winston-Salem, with the first location scheduled to open in Chapel Hill About Behavioral InnovationsBehavioral Innovations is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism. For over 25 years, the organization has championed compassionate, evidence-based care that supports children and families in reaching their full potential. Learn more at www.StartABA.com

