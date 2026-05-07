Microxen Inc. Introduces Keeal, a Financial Platform Built for Global Freelancers

MOORHEAD, MN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microxen Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation operating from Moorhead, Minnesota, today announced the development of Keeal, a financial platform designed to help freelancers and remote workers receive international payments, manage multi-currency income, and move money globally with greater simplicity and control.Keeal is being built for freelancers in emerging markets who work with international clients but often face high fees, payment delays, limited access to reliable financial tools, and fragmented solutions across payments, remittances, and currency management.The platform aims to provide a unified financial experience where users can receive payments in major currencies such as USD, GBP, and EUR, generate payment links, manage balances across currencies, and send money to family members or local accounts through licensed financial infrastructure partners.“Freelancers around the world are earning globally, but many still lack access to modern financial tools built for how they actually work,” said the founding team, two entrepreneurs based in the United States building Keeal. “We are building Keeal to solve that problem by giving freelancers a simpler, more connected way to receive income, manage money, and move funds internationally.”The company has developed early platform infrastructure, including payment acceptance through Stripe and onboarding workflows, and is currently preparing for early testing with freelancers while building partnerships with licensed Banking-as-a-Service providers and global payout partners.Unlike traditional remittance-only platforms or isolated payment tools, Keeal focuses on the full financial workflow of freelancers: earning income internationally, managing multiple currencies, and accessing seamless global transfers through one platform.Microxen Inc. plans to continue expanding Keeal’s infrastructure, compliance framework, and strategic financial partnerships before broader public rollout.For more information, visit https://keeal.com

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