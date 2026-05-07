Supply Wisdom Expands Leadership Team with Two Senior Hires

Supply Wisdom expands leadership team with new CTO and Head of Product. Supply Wisdom logo

Risk intelligence platform adds Head of Product and Chief Technology Officer as it accelerates its 2026 growth agenda

They’ve both spent years operating in high-stakes environments and know how to cut through noise, design with clarity, and actually build systems that scale.” — Jenna Wells

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supply Wisdom , the global leader in continuous third-party and location risk intelligence, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to its leadership team: Nancy Michael as Head of Product and Scott Pollak as Chief Technology Officer.Both appointments reflect Supply Wisdom's continued investment in the people and technology needed to deliver on its mission of helping enterprises identify, assess, and respond to risk before it becomes disruption.“The risk landscape is only getting more complex and more connected, but what stands out is the depth of expertise Nancy and Scott bring to building for what’s next,” said Jenna Wells, CEO of Supply Wisdom. “They’ve both spent years operating in high-stakes environments and know how to cut through noise, design with clarity, and actually build systems that scale. As we look ahead, that kind of experience isn’t just valuable, it’s foundational to how we’re shaping the future of risk management.”Nancy Michael, Head of ProductNancy Michael brings more than 25 years of experience leading product strategy and transformation in highly regulated, risk-intensive environments, including over 15 years building and scaling enterprise SaaS platforms across financial services, government, and ESG domains. Prior to Supply Wisdom, she held leadership roles at Moody's Analytics, where she led a FinTech innovation unit within a global risk management organization, as well as at high-growth SaaS and advisory firms serving public- and private-sector clients."Organizations are navigating a world where risks are constantly emerging and evolving," said Michael. "The need for clear, actionable intelligence has never been greater, and Supply Wisdom is one of the few platforms built to actually deliver it. I'm excited to help shape what comes next."Scott Pollak, Chief Technology OfficerScott Pollak joins Supply Wisdom with 25 years of software industry experience spanning engineering, product, and executive leadership. At Magnus Health, he drove the platform’s technical transformation, growing it to more than 1.3 million users before it was acquired. As VP of Engineering at Global Data Consortium, he built deep technical expertise in Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) across security, scale, and compliance — work that contributed to the company's acquisition by LSEG. He also served as an Operating Advisor at Jurassic Capital, working with portfolio companies in technical and mentorship roles."When I looked at Supply Wisdom's product, it was clear they had found a real solution to a genuine problem," said Pollak. "What confirmed my decision to join the company was their leadership team and the overall passion and expertise of the rest of the organization. I'm glad to be here."About Supply WisdomSupply Wisdom delivers continuous risk intelligence that helps organizations proactively manage third-party and location risks in real time. With coverage across seven key risk domains — financial, cyber, compliance, operational, Nth party, ESG, and location — and 280+ risk indicators, Supply Wisdom enables enterprises to see risk as it emerges and act before it disrupts.Built for today’s interconnected world, the Supply Wisdom platform empowers risk, procurement, and compliance teams to move beyond point-in-time assessments toward a continuous, data-driven approach. With visibility into both third-party ecosystems and geographic exposures, organizations gain the intelligence they need to anticipate threats, strengthen resilience, and ensure business continuity across global operations.For more information, visit supplywisdom.com or follow them on LinkedIn

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