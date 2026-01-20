Supply Wisdom and SecurityScorecard Celebrate One Year of Partnership Advancing Third-Party Resilience

The partnership brings together cyber intelligence and continuous monitoring to help organizations anticipate and manage third-party disruptions.

This collaboration with underscores how risk management is changing. We’re enabling organizations to continuously monitor risk across their extended ecosystem and take action before disruption occurs.” — Peter Jantzen, Chief Revenue Officer at SecurityScorecard

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after announcing their strategic partnership, Supply Wisdom , the leading provider of continuous risk intelligence, and SecurityScorecard , the global leader in Supply Chain Detection and Response (SCDR), continue to strengthen their collaboration to help organizations move from reactive to proactive risk management.Over the past year, the collaboration has helped organizations enhance visibility into their extended ecosystems, empowering risk, procurement, and security teams to detect emerging threats, prioritize action, and protect operations with confidence. By combining SecurityScorecard’s trusted cyber intelligence with Supply Wisdom’s real-time monitoring across third-party and location risk domains, global enterprises are achieving greater agility and resilience in the face of constant disruption.“Our partnership with SecurityScorecard reflects the future of risk management: continuous, data-driven, and proactive,” said Jenna Wells, CEO of Supply Wisdom. “Together, we’re helping organizations see around corners, respond faster to emerging threats, and build the kind of third-party resilience that modern enterprises demand.”“This collaboration with Supply Wisdom underscores how risk management is changing,” said Peter Jantzen, Chief Revenue Officer at SecurityScorecard. “Cyber risk doesn’t exist in isolation, and neither should the intelligence used to manage it. Together, we’re enabling organizations to continuously monitor risk across their extended ecosystem and take action before disruption occurs.”As part of their ongoing collaboration, the companies recently hosted a joint CEO-to-CEO discussion on Redefining an Era of Converging Risk: Why Managing Cyber Risk Means Managing Every Kind of Risk. The webinar explored how senior leaders are rethinking risk management as cyber, operational, and third-party risks increasingly intersect.Supply Wisdom will carry these themes forward as a sponsor of SecurityScorecard’s Odyssey conference from January 27-29, bringing continued focus to the growing convergence of cyber risk with operational, financial, location, and third-party risk.About Supply WisdomSupply Wisdom delivers continuous risk intelligence that helps organizations proactively manage third-party and location risks in real time. By delivering continuous monitoring and actionable insights across key risk domains, including financial, compliance, ESG, operational, cyber and geopolitical, Supply Wisdom enables enterprises to see risk as it emerges and act before it disrupts.Built for today’s interconnected world, the Supply Wisdom platform empowers risk, procurement, and compliance teams to move beyond point-in-time assessments toward a continuous, data-driven approach. With visibility into both third-party ecosystems and geographic exposures, organizations gain the intelligence they need to anticipate threats, strengthen resilience, and ensure business continuity across global operations.For more information, visit supplywisdom.com.About SecurityScorecardSecurityScorecard created Supply Chain Detection and Response (SCDR), transforming how organizations defend against the fastest-growing threat vector – supply chain attacks. Our industry-leading security ratings serve as the foundation and core strength, while SCDR continuously monitors third-party risks using our factor-based ratings, automated assessments and proprietary threat intelligence, to resolve threats before they become breaches. MAX enables response and remediation capability, working through our service partners to protect the entire supply chain ecosystem while strengthening operational resilience, enhancing third-party risk management, and mitigating concentrated risk.Trusted by over 3,300 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and recognized as a trusted resource by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Backed by Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, Google Ventures, NGP, Intel Capital, and Riverwood Capital, SecurityScorecard delivers end-to-end supply chain cybersecurity that safeguards business continuity.Learn more at securityscorecard.com.

