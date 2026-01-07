Supply Wisdom Expands European Operations, Establishing Headquarters in Ireland

Supply Wisdom, a provider of continuous third-party and location risk monitoring, announced the incorporation of Supply Wisdom Europe Limited, based in Dublin.

We support some of Europe's largest enterprises—this move strengthens our ability to partner locally, respond quickly to emerging regulatory expectations, and provide on-the-ground engagement.” — Jenna Wells

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supply Wisdom , a leading provider of continuous third-party and location risk monitoring headquartered in New York, today announced the incorporation of Supply Wisdom Europe Limited, its new European entity based in Dublin, Ireland. This formalizes the company's longstanding presence across Europe and aligns its corporate structure with its expanding customer base in the region.Supply Wisdom has supported companies across Europe for years, including customers in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Spain, and other key markets. Establishing this regional headquarters reflects the company’s continued investment in serving global customers locally and meeting the growing need for continuous, real-time visibility into third-party and location risks.“Europe has been a core market for us, and we know that meaningful presence matters,” said Jenna Wells, CEO of Supply Wisdom. “We support some of Europe's largest financial institutions and global enterprises, and this step strengthens our ability to partner with them locally, respond quickly to emerging regulatory expectations, and provide the on-the-ground engagement they value.”Dublin will serve as the company’s regional hub, supporting coordination with customers, partners, and regulatory bodies across Europe. The incorporation also enhances Supply Wisdom's ability to help European organizations navigate new frameworks such as DORA, emerging AI-related rules, outsourcing guidelines, and broader operational risk expectations, which the platform already monitors today.“Europe is at the forefront of major regulatory shifts, from DORA to new AI and operational-risk requirements, and businesses here need timely, actionable intelligence to stay ahead,” said Wells. “Formalizing our presence in the region strengthens how we support organizations across Europe and ensures we stay closely aligned with the environment in which our customers operate.”The company plans to expand its European operations in 2026 as continuous oversight of third-party and location risk becomes an expected standard across industries.About Supply WisdomSupply Wisdom provides continuous, full-spectrum third-party and location risk monitoring, enabling organizations to move from reactive risk management to proactive resilience. The platform delivers real-time intelligence across cyber, geopolitical, ESG, operational, and compliance risks to support informed decision-making at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.