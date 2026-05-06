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Become a Walker Ranch Volunteer with Boulder County Parks & Open Space

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County Parks & Open Space is looking for volunteers for Walker Ranch cultural history events.

Share the early European settler history of Boulder County at immersive historical events. Volunteers talk to visitors and teach them about what life was like on a working ranch in the late 1800s. Volunteers wear period costumes to demonstrate the daily chores of a working western ranch for school programs and special events at the Walker Ranch Homestead. Training and costumes are provided.

Application deadline is Thursday, May 21.Trainings will take place in mid-June. Learn more and apply.

Collage of Walker Ranch living history volunteers

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Become a Walker Ranch Volunteer with Boulder County Parks & Open Space

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