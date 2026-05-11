IGETHI Expands into Georgia Through Strategic Partnership with RNDC

Each 12 ounce can has 10mg of THC

We’re thrilled to partner with RNDC to introduce IGETHI to Georgia. Republic’s deep market expertise and strong distribution network make them the ideal partner as we expand our footprint.” — Andres Giraldo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGETHI , the pioneering THC-infused spirit brand, today announced a new distribution partnership with Republic National Distributing Company ( RNDC ), a leading beverage distributor. This milestone marks IGETHI’s official entry into the Georgia market, alongside the debut of its highly anticipated Black Cherry seltzer with 10mg of THC per serving.The partnership with Republic will enable IGETHI to scale its presence across Georgia, bringing its premium, cannabis-infused alternative to alcohol to retailers, hospitality venues, and consumers statewide.“We’re thrilled to partner with RNDC to introduce IGETHI to Georgia,” said Andres Giraldo, Managing Partner of IGETHI. “Republic’s deep market expertise and strong distribution network make them the ideal partner as we expand our footprint. This launch represents a major step forward in our mission to offer a sophisticated, social alternative to traditional spirits.”The new Black Cherry seltzer is designed for both at-home enjoyment and elevated social experiences. With each can being precisely-dosed at 10mg THC per serving, IGETHI delivers a consistent, controlled experience that aligns with modern consumer preferences for mindful consumption.IGETHI’s expansion into Georgia reflects the brand’s continued momentum as demand for cannabis-infused beverages accelerates nationwide. The new seltzer is available at select retailers and venues.For more information, please visit IGETHI.com.About IGETHIIGETHI is a premium THC-infused spirit brand that will transform the way you celebrate. Unlike traditional alcoholic beverages, IGETHI offers all the buzz without the dreaded hangover. Crafted with a unique blend of ingredients, our formula is designed to elevate your senses and provide a euphoric experience that leaves you feeling uplifted and refreshed. More information at IGETHI.comAbout RNDCRepublic National Distributing Company (RNDC) is one of the nation’s leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributors, specializing in wine and spirits. As the preferred partner for a variety of quality producers, RNDC serves as a brand-building and product expert liaison between suppliers and those who sell or serve alcoholic beverages. Customer service, product expertise, and executional excellence are the hallmarks of their enduring success.

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