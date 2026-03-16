Bodybuilding.com Launches Bodybuilding Health Plus, Expanding into Personalized Metabolic, Wellness

Bodybuilding Health Plus

The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health and wellness optimization.

We’re expanding our mission to help people build their best bodies and live their best lives.” — Andres Giraldo, CEO

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodybuilding.com, a trusted leader in fitness and performance for over two decades, today announced the launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus, a new service designed to expand access to personalized health and wellness solutions. The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health, overall wellness optimization, and other quality-of-life support, empowering customers to take the next step in their transformation journey. Through a streamlined online experience, clients can connect with contracted physicians who evaluate their goals and determine appropriate treatment options, all from the convenience and privacy of home.The new service reflects Bodybuilding.com’s continued commitment to evolving alongside its community’s needs, moving beyond supplements and training programs to offer comprehensive wellness support.“Health and performance go far beyond the gym,” said Andres Giraldo, CEO of Bodybuilding.com. “With Bodybuilding Health Plus, we’re expanding our mission to help people build their best bodies and live their best lives. By combining trusted expertise with convenient access to physician-guided care, we’re creating a seamless way for our community to support their metabolic health, energy levels, and overall well-being.”Bodybuilding Health Plus is designed with simplicity in mind. Clients can complete an online intake, consult with a licensed physician, and receive prescribed therapies, all within a secure digital platform. The service aims to remove barriers to care while maintaining medical oversight and safety standards.“Bodybuilding.com has always been more than an online shop for quality supplements. It’s a destination for people who want to prioritize their health and push themselves to improve,” said Andres Giraldo, CEO of Bodybuilding.com. “Bodybuilding Health Plus is a natural extension of that vision. Our goal is to build the most trusted online environment for anyone committed to becoming stronger, healthier, and more capable, while fostering a community that supports and motivates that growth.”From a name customers have trusted for years, Bodybuilding Health Plus represents the next evolution in fitness-centered healthcare: helping individuals look better, feel better, and perform at their peak.For more information, visit Health.Bodybuilding.com and explore Bodybuilding Health Plus today.About Bodybuilding.comFounded in 1999, Bodybuilding.com is a leading digital destination for fitness, nutrition, and performance education, serving a global community of millions of health-minded consumers. The platform provides expert training programs, trusted supplement products, and science-based content designed to help individuals achieve their fitness and wellness goals. Through its expanding ecosystem of tools, services, and partnerships, Bodybuilding.com continues to support people at every stage of their health journey: from beginners starting their first workout plan to experienced athletes pursuing peak performance.With the introduction of Bodybuilding Health Plus, Bodybuilding.com is further extending its commitment by connecting its community with physician-guided wellness solutions that support metabolic health, recovery, and long-term vitality. For more information, visit Health.Bodybuilding.com.These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All options are prescribed by a physician after an evaluation.

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