IGETHI Unveils New Black Cherry THC Seltzer in Sleek 12oz Clear Packaging

Each 12 ounce can has 10mg of THC

We wanted to create something refreshing while still delivering the consistency and quality our customers expect. This product is perfect for both new consumers and longtime fans of THC beverages.” — Andres Giraldo

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGETHI , the premium THC-infused beverage brand redefining modern social rituals, today announced the launch of its newest innovation: Black Cherry Seltzer. Crafted for a refreshing, elevated experience, the new offering delivers 10mg of THC per serving in a stylish 12-ounce clear can.The Black Cherry THC Seltzer blends bold fruit flavor with a crisp, clean finish, designed to appeal to consumers seeking a sophisticated alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages. The transparent packaging highlights the beverage’s purity and modern aesthetic, setting it apart on shelves and at social gatherings alike.“Our Black Cherry seltzer represents everything IGETHI stands for: flavor, function, and a premium experience,” said Andres Giraldo, Managing Partner of IGETHI. “We wanted to create something refreshing and approachable, while still delivering the consistency and quality our customers expect. This product is perfect for both new consumers and longtime fans of THC beverages.”Each 12oz clear can contains a precisely measured 10mg dose of THC, allowing for a predictable and controlled experience. Whether enjoyed solo or shared among friends, the Black Cherry seltzer is designed to complement a wide range of occasions.The launch reflects IGETHI’s continued commitment to innovation within the fast-growing cannabis beverage category, offering consumers new ways to socialize and unwind.Black Cherry THC Seltzer will be available soon at select retailers. For more information, visit IGETHI.com.About IGETHIIGETHI is a premium THC-infused beverage brand crafted for modern social experiences. By combining high-quality ingredients with precise dosing, IGETHI delivers a refined alternative to alcohol. Learn more at IGETHI.com

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