Micrillon® Fiber Technology Clears Regulatory Hurdle, Unlocks New Category of Reusable Chlorine-Charged Textiles

Micrillon high performance sheath & core fiber - made in USA Elemental map of chlorine superimposed onto backscatter electron image of the fiber

EPA classification enables expanded product development across diverse markets.

This classification allows us to move forward with confidence in developing a range of products for healthcare, hospitality, and foodservice.” — George Clarke, CEO

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UMF Corporation today announced a major regulatory milestone that paves the way for a new generation of chlorine-charged textiles engineered to support surface-level hygiene. After a lengthy U.S. Environmental Protection Agency review (EPA), the EPA has determined that uncharged Micrillon fibers, as well as the polymer additive chemistry used to create them, are not pesticides and do not require registration under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). Instead, the EPA has classified uncharged Micrillon as pesticide application equipment.This ruling enables UMF to expand its development of reusable textiles that bind chlorine atoms when laundered with EPA-registered bleach or disinfectant product — supporting cleaner surfaces in environments with high hygiene standards.“This classification allows us to move forward with confidence in developing a range of products for healthcare, hospitality, and foodservice.” said George Clarke, CEO of UMF Corporation. “The ability to deliver chlorine atoms to surfaces through washable, rechargeable textiles is a new disruptive bio-technology”Micrillon high performance fibers are sold in an uncharged state and acquire chlorine atoms only when exposed to appropriate disinfectants or bleach products. The company has also developed a quick colorimetric test using potassium iodide to verify chlorine levels on the surface — allowing for a simple, quantitative test.UMF Corporation is developing a variety of products that incorporate Micrillon fibers, including gloves, cut/bite resistant sleeves, pillow protectors, foodservice textiles, filters, and wipers. These products will be sold in an uncharged state and are designed to be used with EPA-registered chlorine disinfectants, including UMF’s own EPA registered disinfectant - Klorese. The two products are marketed and sold separately.UMF Corporation is currently developing a range of U.S. manufactured products utilizing Micrillon fibers, including gloves, socks, cut/bite resistant sleeves, pillow protectors, mattress covers, filters, and various foodservice textiles. These products will be sold in an uncharged state and are designed for use in conjunction with independently registered EPA chlorine disinfectants, including UMF’s own KloreseFor more information, visit www.perfectclean.com or call 888-920-0370.About UMF CorporationUMF Corporation is a leader in the development of advanced hygiene technologies for use in healthcare, hospitality, and foodservice environments. Through proprietary innovation and rigorous regulatory compliance, the company supports cleaner, safer spaces around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.