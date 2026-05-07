DELNORA IS 'LOOKING FOR THE LIGHT' IN NEW MUSIC VIDEO

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2026 ICMA Female Vocalist of the Year and positive country singer-songwriter Delnora has released the music video for her new single, 'Looking for the Light' , a heartfelt anthem of hope and perseverance. The song was co-written with Nashville hitmaker Jeff Bates and co-produced, mixed, and mastered by Grammy nominee Josh Swift. It appears on Delnora’s multi-award-winning album Blank Page.“Looking For The Light” was filmed in Tennessee at locations in Nashville, Cookeville, and Harpeth River State Park in Kingston Springs. The video features Delnora’s compelling performance, focusing on the song’s message of pursuing faith, resilience, and hope even in the most difficult times.Chris Hudson served as “Looking For The Light” Director of Photography for the shoot, with on-set production assistance from Matthew Neal, Karen Keeley, and second unit videography by Reed Acuff. Final edits were completed in Charlotte, North Carolina. The video’s Executive Producer is Burke Allen, President of the National Conference of Personal Managers, for Allen Artists, a division of Allen Media Strategies.Two versions of the “Looking For The Light” video were filmed simultaneously. One focuses on Delnora’s performance, tracing the song’s lyrical journey from darkness to light. The second will serve as a companion piece for an upcoming feature film currently in production, which will include “Looking for the Light” on its soundtrack and feature appearances from members of the film’s cast, including Grand Ole Opry star and country music hitmaker T. Graham Brown, along with actress and award-winning author Dreama Denver, wife of late TV legend Bob Denver of Gilligan's Island.“We had so much fun making this video,” said Delnora. “It was an honor to work again with T. Graham Brown and to have my long-time friend Dreama Denver join us. I hope the song encourages people to keep looking for the light and to shine their own light as brightly as they can.”Learn more about Delnora at https://www.delnora.com/ For media inquiries or booking information, contact

Official music video of Delnora's new single 'Looking For The Light'

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