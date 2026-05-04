Burke Allen Elevated to National President of National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM)

Burke Allen, National President of National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM) Clinton Ford Billups Jr., Chairman of National Board of Officers

~Clinton Ford Billups Jr. Named Chairman of National Board of Officers~

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM) today announced the elevation of Burke Allen from National Vice President to National President, ushering in a new chapter of leadership for the organization representing professional personal managers across the entertainment, music, and talent industries.Allen is a manager, producer, and public relations executive with decades of experience supporting high-profile talent. His clients have included national pop, country, R&B, and jazz artists, award-winning singer-songwriters, New York Times and Amazon best-selling authors, NASA astronauts, and television and film actors and producers, as well as subject matter experts and thought leaders. He has hosted the Washington-based podcast Big Time Talker since 2010, and before founding Allen Media Strategies and Allen Artists , he was a Billboard Magazine award-winning broadcaster, major market programmer, on-air talent, and radio station owner. Allen has produced TV specials, holiday tours, and festival events, and is the author of the award-winning book “Becoming Semi-Famous” published by Headline Books.During his tenure as National Vice President, he helped advance NCOPM’s member advocacy, organizational growth, and strategic initiatives designed to strengthen the profession nationwide.“I’m deeply grateful to the NCOPM Board of Directors for the trust they’ve placed in me, and I accept this responsibility with humble appreciation,” said Allen. “This is a challenging time in the entertainment industry, and personal managers are navigating real change in real time. At our best, great personal managers bring one-on-one, individualized attention to each client—offering steady guidance that helps them strategically navigate their unique challenges and opportunities. I hope to bring that same spirit to NCOPM as we support our members’ hard work and zealous advocacy for the clients they serve.“In this rapidly changing environment, we want to equip our members with the tools, relationships, and real-world insight to be ethical rule-breakers, smart risk-takers, and opportunity-makers—for their clients and for our profession.”As part of the leadership transition, Clinton Ford Billups Jr., who has served as National President since 2002, will assume the role of Chairman of the NCOPM National Board of Officers. Billups’ tenure helped shape the organization’s national profile, strengthen its advocacy efforts, and expand its influence throughout the entertainment industry. He is credited with founding the Personal Managers Hall of Fame and the Personal Managers Interchange, a national networking conference for entertainment, music, and talent managers.“Serving as national president has been one of the great honors of my professional life,” Billups said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished and confident that Burke Allen’s leadership will guide NCOPM forward. I look forward to continuing my service as chairman of the board.”NCOPM remains committed to supporting, educating, and advocating for personal managers while fostering professionalism and ethical standards across the industry.About the National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM)Founded in 1953, NCOPM is a professional association representing personal managers in the entertainment and sports industries. The organization provides education, networking, advocacy, and industry leadership for members nationwide. More information is available at https://ncopm.com

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