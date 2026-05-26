Destin's Pandora’s Steakhouse Reopens at HarborWalk Village, Reviving a Three-Generation Emerald Coast Tradition

Destin’s Legendary Pandora’s Steakhouse Reopens at HarborWalk Village in Destin, FL Sal Montalto, grandson of Sam Montalto serving as General Manager with Celebrity Chef Tim Creehan

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pandora’s Steakhouse , a beloved Destin-area dining institution founded in 1978 and known as the Emerald Coast’s oldest family-owned steakhouse, has officially reopened at HarborWalk Village at Emerald Grand (56 Harbor Boulevard, Destin, FL 32541). The restaurant, which closed its original location in 2017, returns through a partnership between the Montalto family and Celebrity Chef Tim Creehan , with Sal Montalto serving as General Manager.Pandora’s became a local tradition for generations of residents and visitors, earning a reputation for premium steaks, fresh seafood, a celebrated wine list, and signature prime rib prepared over an oak-burning pit. The reopening restores the Pandora’s experience that longtime guests remember—built on consistency, hospitality, and a menu that helped define fine dining on the Emerald Coast.“Pandora’s is one of those places people don’t just remember—they miss,” said Celebrity Chef Tim Creehan, restaurateur and longtime Destin fixture. “This isn’t about reinventing it. It’s about bringing it back the way it was meant to be—same flavors, same standards, and the same feeling when you walk through the door.”A Partnership Rooted in Legacy—and a Commitment to AuthenticityPandora’s was founded by Sam Montalto in 1978 and became a cornerstone of Destin’s dining scene. The restaurant was known for being the area’s first true fine-dining destination at a time when most local options leaned casual and seafood-forward. For many, Pandora’s was where celebrations happened—and where relationships were built.Now, the third generation of the founding family is helping lead its return. Sal Montalto, Sam Montalto’s grandson, grew up in the restaurant and says the reopening is both personal and purposeful.“Pandora’s was a huge part of our family and this community,” said Sal Montalto, General Manager. “People have stories tied to this place. We’re honored to bring it back and to do it the right way—respecting what made it special in the first place.”Signature Elements Return—including the Oak-Fired Grill and the Iconic Frangelica FreezeThe new Pandora’s restores many of the signature elements that made the original a destination, including:• Oak-burning wood grill for steaks and Pandora’s famous prime rib• Frangelica Freeze, the iconic Italian hazelnut liqueur ice cream drink once reserved for VIP regulars—now available to all guests• A growing collection of original memorabilia and artifacts returned by former customers following the reopening announcementPlans are also underway for a dedicated Frangelica Freeze Bar on the front porch, featuring alcoholic, non-alcoholic, and mocktail versions.A Waterfront Setting Made for DestinLocated in HarborWalk Village at Emerald Grand, the reopened Pandora’s offers indoor and outdoor dining with a front-row view of Destin Harbor, the fishing fleet, and the surrounding water activity. The restaurant’s position on the property places guests directly on the harbor’s edge—an experience designed for both locals and travelers.Community Response Brings Pandora’s History HomeFollowing the reopening announcement, the restaurant received an outpouring of messages—and something even more meaningful: former guests began returning original décor and memorabilia they had purchased during the 2017 closing sale. The recovered items include artifacts tied to Pandora’s storied history of hosting notable guests and longtime regulars.Media Opportunities:Interviews are available with Celebrity Chef Tim Creehan and Sal Montalto. Media can also request:• On-site photo/video opportunities at the waterfront location• Cooking demonstrations with Celebrity Chef Tim Creehan (oak-fired techniques, prime rib, and Pandora’s signature favorites)Reservations: Reservations are available via the restaurant website and OpenTable.About Pandora’s SteakhouseFounded in 1978, Pandora’s Steakhouse became the Emerald Coast’s oldest family-owned steakhouse and a Destin-area landmark known for premium steaks, fresh seafood, and a commitment to consistency and hospitality. After closing in 2017, Pandora’s has reopened at HarborWalk Village at Emerald Grand in Destin, Florida, through a partnership between the Montalto family and Celebrity Chef Tim Creehan.Media Contact:

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