AHA comments on proposed changes to Medicare Advantage, Part D data reporting requirements

The AHA today submitted comments on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ proposed revisions to Medicare Advantage and Part D reporting requirements for contract year 2027. The new requirements clarify the definition of certain contracts and plans, and whether contracts should report data for their “800 series plans.” The requirements also align data elements in the enrollment and disenrollment reporting section, enabling MA and Part D sponsors to submit the same data elements. The AHA strongly supported CMS’ continued collection of meaningful Medicare Advantage Organization reporting data, which is essential for effective oversight and enforcement. The AHA also urged CMS to refine the requirements to strengthen oversight and plan accountability, particularly after the agency removed appeals and complaints measures from the Star Ratings measure set in the CY 2027 MA final rule.

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