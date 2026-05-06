State Beach Season Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

Published on Wednesday, May 06, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – RI beach season is coming! The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that Memorial Day weekend kicks off the 2026 state beach season – all state beaches will open Saturday, May 23, with amenities, lifeguards, beach staff, concessions, and restrooms at most locations through Labor Day. The improvement project at Misquamicut will be completed this month and the project at Roger Wheeler is expected to be mostly completed by Memorial Day, with some work continuing in June with minimal impacts to the beach season.

Prior to opening day, early visitors can enjoy free parking. However, amenities will be limited, concessions and restrooms will be closed, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Portajohns will be available at most state beaches as conditions allow.

Shore up for summer – buy your 2026 state beach season parking passes before the season begins. You can purchase resident, non-resident, or senior parking passes online at www.beachparkingri.com. Online season parking passes can take up to 24 hours to validate, but returning online customers with unchanged registration and contact information can skip the verification process. In-person pass purchases are available at the LAZ Parking office at Fishermen’s Memorial State Park & Campground (1011 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett), open Monday - Friday 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM; Saturday 8 AM – 4 PM. Season passes offer a single, flat rate parking pass that allows access to all eight state beaches. Season passes do not guarantee entry – parking is first-come, first-served. Season passes are non-refundable, so be sure to purchase the correct pass based on residency and/or age.

No-cost disability beach parking passes are available for eligible individuals; contact RI State Parks Headquarters at 401-667-6200 for more information. Seniors 65+ are eligible for a discounted pass but will be required to submit proof of age when purchasing a season pass or must present ID upon entry if purchasing a daily beach parking pass.

Looking for a job that makes a splash? DEM is recruiting for critical summertime positions, including lifeguards, park rangers, and other key staff to work at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds. Full-time lifeguard positions are available at all state swimming areas with pay ranges from $19.75 to $21.00 per hour based on experience and position level. Lifeguards hired by May 22, 2026, can receive a one-time $500 sign-on bonus and a $500 retention bonus if specific requirements are met. Lifeguard candidates must receive state certification and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR, including infant, child, and adult. Visit DEM's seasonal employment webpage to apply.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.