DPS Secures Drone Mitigation Technology Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is pleased to announce it has secured federal grant money awarded to the State of Texas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The funds aim to strengthen public safety and aviation security efforts through new drone mitigation technology. DPS has been awarded approximately $3.2 million to acquire advanced technology designed to detect and mitigate unauthorized or potentially dangerous drone activity.

“Major international events like the FIFA World Cup bring millions of visitors to Texas and place incredible demands on public safety and critical infrastructure protection,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “DPS is fully committed to using every available resource — including advanced drone mitigation technology — to safeguard Texans, secure key venues and infrastructure. Let me be very clear, we will not hesitate to act against threats that put public safety at risk.”

“As drone activity continues to increase, having the ability to detect, track and mitigate unauthorized drones is critical to protecting large crowds and emergency operations,” said DPS’ Chief Pilot of Aircraft Operations Stacy Holland. “We strongly encourage all drone operators to follow FAA regulations, properly register their aircraft and understand flight restrictions before taking to the skies.”

These new capabilities will strengthen DPS Aircraft Operations’ ability to protect large crowds, critical infrastructure and restricted airspace surrounding major venues in Dallas and Houston — the two Texas host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — as well as other future large-scale events across the state. With the growing use of drones and the evolving risks they can pose in public spaces, DPS is taking proactive steps to ensure aviation personnel have the tools needed to respond to potential threats.

The drone mitigation system will be capable of both stationary and mobile deployment, allowing operators to monitor airspace from fixed locations or while on the move. The technology utilizes advanced detection methods — including radio-frequency monitoring and federally mandated remote identification signals — to identify and track a wide range of unmanned aircraft systems in real time. In addition to detection, the system will provide mitigation capabilities designed to safely disrupt or take control of unauthorized drones that may pose a risk to public safety, emergency response efforts or critical infrastructure, all in compliance with federal law and oversight.

To support the deployment of this technology, DPS operators will complete specialized counter-UAS training conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The training focuses on lawful drone mitigation operations, system utilization and coordinated response efforts during high-profile events.

These efforts align with the recent federal action to expand counter-drone authority for state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcement. Provisions included in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) extended authority for the detection and mitigation of unmanned aircraft systems that pose safety or security threats and established federal training and equipment standards for approved counter-UAS operations.

Together, the FEMA grant funding and 2026 NDAA provide DPS with the legal authority and operational resources necessary to address emerging aerial threats and maintain secure environments for Texans and visitors alike.

DPS also reminds ALL drone operators to ensure they are in full compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. Drone users are encouraged to review current requirements, register their drone and comply with airspace restrictions while flying. Additional information on safe and lawful drone operations — including registration, flight rules and restricted areas can be found here.

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