DPS Encourages Texans to Prepare Ahead of 2026 Hurricane Season

AUSTIN – In support of hurricane preparedness efforts across the state, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds Texans to make an emergency plan now as the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season – which runs June 1 through November 30 – nears.

Below are some safety reminders to help you and your loved ones prepare.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS SAFETY TIPS:

Review hurricane evacuation maps and identify your local evacuation zones. Choose at least two routes in case evacuations become necessary.

Keep your vehicle fueled and ready to go in case you need to evacuate.

Consider any special needs for individuals with disabilities or the elderly, including appropriate transportation and support. Ensure everyone has access to necessary medications, medical equipment and mobility aids.

If you have pets, be sure you have plans in place for their safety, too. This includes adequate food, medications and a crate or other temporary kennel if you need to move from your home.

Sign up for emergency alerts to receive real-time information and always follow evacuation orders from local authorities.

PACK AN EMERGENCY KIT:

Water: Store enough bottled water for every member of your household and pets, too.

Non-Perishable Food: Pack easy-to-store items such as protein bars, peanut butter, canned goods, dried fruit, crackers, nuts and ready-to-eat meals.

Medications: Keep a supply of essential prescription medications, inhalers, EpiPens and basic over-the-counter medicines such as pain relievers or allergy medication.

First Aid Kit: Include bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes, adhesive tape, gloves and other basic medical supplies to treat minor injuries until professional medical help is available.

Flashlights: Store reliable flashlights in your emergency kit to help navigate safely during nighttime emergencies or power outages. Avoid relying solely on cell phone flashlights, as batteries can drain quickly.

Extra Batteries: Keep extra batteries for flashlights, radios and other essential devices to ensure critical equipment continues working during extended outages.

Battery-Powered Radio: A portable radio allows you to receive emergency alerts, weather updates and evacuation information if internet or cellular service is disrupted.

Hygiene Items: Pack items such as hand sanitizer, wet wipes, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products and toilet paper.

Important Documents: Store copies of identification cards, insurance information, medical records, emergency contact numbers and other critical paperwork in a waterproof container or bag. Having quick access to these documents can speed up recovery and emergency assistance efforts.

Phone Chargers and Backup Power Banks: Keep charging cables and portable battery packs available to maintain communication with family members, emergency responders and weather alerts during power outages.

Pet Supplies: Include pet food, water, medications, leashes and vaccination records to ensure pets are cared for during evacuations or emergencies.

Store Your Kit in an Accessible Location: Keep your emergency kit in a place that is easy to reach — such as your vehicle, garage or near an exit — so you can quickly grab it if you need to leave in a hurry.

Texans can visit the Texas Hurricane Center for more information on building an emergency kit, evacuation routes and other hurricane safety preparedness tips.

If you might need assistance during a disaster, register now with the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) – a free registry that provides local emergency personnel with additional information about needs in their communities. To register, contact the state’s free 24-hour helpline by dialing 2-1-1.

Remember to check Drivetexas.org for road conditions during and after any severe weather. Please remember, turn around, don’t drown!