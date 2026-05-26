DPS Finds 20 Illegal Immigrants Inside Truck Tractor in Webb Co. (South Texas Region)

LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recovered 20 illegal immigrants hidden inside a truck tractor during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb Co.

On Monday, May 18, 2026, just after 6:00 p.m., a DPS Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a white Volvo truck tractor on IH-35 near mile marker 28. During the stop, the driver attempted to flee on foot but was immediately arrested. A search of the Volvo revealed 20 illegal immigrants concealed in the truck tractor's sleeping area.

The driver, Miguel Angel Velazquez Chavez, 25, a Mexican national, was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons. He was booked into the Webb Co. Jail. The 20 illegal immigrants, including four minors, from Mexico and Guatemala, were referred to the United States Border Patrol.

DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continues to investigate the case.

Video of the arrest is available here.

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(DPS – South Texas Region)