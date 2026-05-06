2026 Multi-Door Dispute Resolution Division Mediator Appreciation Event!
Last week, our DC Courts community had the opportunity to celebrate life-changing professionals at the 2026 Multi-Door Dispute Resolution Division Mediator Appreciation Event!
Watch the recap below and join us in recognizing their monumental years of service below:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.