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2026 Multi-Door Dispute Resolution Division Mediator Appreciation Event!

Last week, our DC Courts community had the opportunity to celebrate life-changing professionals at the 2026 Multi-Door Dispute Resolution Division Mediator Appreciation Event!

Watch the recap below and join us in recognizing their monumental years of service below: 

Watch a recap here.

 

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2026 Multi-Door Dispute Resolution Division Mediator Appreciation Event!

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