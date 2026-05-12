Local Students Donate, Serve Neighbors at DC Superior Court

A group of students is making quite an impact here at DC Superior Court!

Through a collaborative initiative led by the Mayor's Services Liaison Office and Judge Jorge Vila, the 8th graders are learning how the DC Courts system serves our community and what a difference they can make by getting involved.

The passionate young men convene once weekly to assemble "Empowerment Packs" for individuals navigating periods of transition while conducting court-related business. Each free pack comes equipped with a toiletry kit, body wipes, snacks, water, socks, feminine products, and a special handwritten note from a student volunteer offering encouragement and positivity. All items were purchased and donated by the families of participating students.

The packs are distributed through the Public Defender Service, Pretrial Services Agency, the court's complimentary litigant shuttle service, the DC BID, and directly to individuals being released from custody with limited or no resources.

“What started out as an idea this winter has now come together to make an enormous impact within a short period of time,” shared MSLO Supervisory Outreach and Engagement Specialist Krystal Branton. “In fact, we have already received inquiries from staff and community members on ways to enroll their teenagers as volunteers. Moreover, we are ecstatic about the level of success and the organic impact, and look forward to working with the next group of energetic and compassionate volunteers.”

The new initiative reflects a shared commitment to community engagement, while also giving our local youth an opportunity to lead through service and compassion for their neighbors in need.

"I have to thank Krystal and the Mayor's Services Liaison Office for providing a space for these young men to serve the community - it has made a big difference,” said Judge Vila. “The Office does a tremendous job providing such critical services.”

Hear what the students themselves have to say about their work on the JM-level this spring! Watch the full video recap by clicking here.