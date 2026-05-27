DC Courts Connects with Sousa Middle School Students to Inspire Future Careers Ensuring Access to Justice

On Thursday, May 21, staff from the DC Courts spent an inspiring day connecting with the ambitious young people of Sousa Middle School, meeting with 6th, 7th and 8th grade students to introduce them to the many careers available within the Courts.

Representatives from divisions across the Courts — including the Court Reporting Division, Family Court, Human Resources and the Court Navigators Office — shared valuable guidance on everything from internships and professional development opportunities to interview preparation and workplace professionalism. Students also learned about the many benefits and meaningful opportunities that come with a career dedicated to ensuring access to justice in the District.

“I felt it was important to come out and meet the kids here to let them know that they have this support from DC Superior Court,” shared Court Navigator Chem’ere Wallace as she walked into the colorful gym, full of 7th graders.

“I want them to know that there are people here who care about them, that we’re here to give back and that we welcome them into the Courts — open to all, justice for all and welcome to all.”

Throughout the day, students had the opportunity to engage directly with court professionals, ask questions about career journeys and gain insight into the wide variety of roles that support the justice system — from attorneys and court reporters to communications professionals and administrative staff.

“It’s important to meet young people and help them to understand what we do, so that they’re not afraid of the Courts,” said Aisha Lewis, a supervisory attorney advisor in the Family Court Self-Help Center.

“We’re presenting to them a different career that they may be interested in because some youth don’t know what they want to do yet,” said Family Law Facilitator in the Family Court Self-Help Center Tyesha Andrews. “So we want to let them know— there are various opportunities you can participate in at the Courts.”

The DC Courts are committed to investing in the next generation and creating opportunities for young people across Washington, DC to envision themselves as future judges, lawyers, court reporters, public servants and leaders in our community.

Young students interested in learning more about the Courts are encouraged to stop by for a visit -- check out our Court Visitor Program.

For those 18 and older interested in future career opportunities with the Courts, follow DC Courts on LinkedIn for job openings, internships and updates! Learn more about careers at the Courts.