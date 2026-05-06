“To keep his memory alive” – Glen’s story

Glen very sadly lost his son to suicide. To honour his son’s 30th birthday, Glen has chosen to fundraise for Rethink Mental Illness.

My youngest son, Adam, took his own life three years ago after a long journey with severe depression. His depression manifested as a relentless cycle of feeling overwhelmed and anxious, then sliding into a deep, dark depressive episode that could last months. It broke my heart and living without Adam has been hard.

During his care, I noticed that professionals only ever offered pills or talking therapies. I’d like frontline mental health professionals to help patients and their carers explore a range of complimentary treatments and lifestyle changes.

I now volunteer as part of an Avon & Wiltshire Mental Health Trust group, promoting the benefits of a more holistic approach to managing mental health. This includes things like: volunteering, improved nutrition and sleep, mindfulness and meditation, exercise, immersing yourself in nature. I’m passionate about the benefits of a holistic approach to improving mental health and feel that Rethink understands the important role this can play in someone’s wellbeing. I wanted to support a charity aligned with my own thinking.