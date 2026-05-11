"Without getting professional help, I wasn't going to be able to carry on with my life"
For Mental Health Awareness Week, Karen reflects on her recovery milestones since using our Plymouth Mental Health Service. She is now the happiest she has ever been, taking on a half-marathon and fundraising for Rethink Mental Illness.
I was forced to sell my home and move in early 2024. Losing my home was too much for me, especially considering I had a lifetime of significant traumas since I was born, like being forced into care at the age of four. I became seriously mentally ill and nearly took my own life. I was saved by my dog, who had followed me during my attempt without me knowing.
After an appointment with my doctor, I found out I was morbidly obese, with dangerously high blood pressure and a raised heart rate. My health was seriously compromised. I was also diagnosed with severe anxiety disorder, depression, OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). I was literally at rock bottom and my mental health was in a really bad way. I wasn’t sleeping at all, was having debilitating panic attacks day and night, and could barely leave my house.
I was so extremely unwell, mentally and physically. I knew I had to make some major life changes after that appointment, which felt so daunting and overwhelming. But I knew deep in my heart that without getting professional help, I wasn't going to be able to carry on with my life.
The social prescriber from the doctor’s surgery recommended Rethink Mental Illness. I met with Clare, from Rethink’s Plymouth Mental Health Service, and embarked on a six month one-to-one support journey which was truly life changing and amazing. I was also signed off from work to allow me time to work through things and heal.
After working with Clare from Rethink for three months, and making good progress with my mental health, I decided to focus on getting to a healthy weight. I was encouraged and supported by a local peer group to change my eating habits and improve my diet for the better. Exercise was something I physically couldn’t do, so I knew I’d have to start off with a very small goal.
I began by just walking up and down my garden path. It was a massive moment. I’d started something and felt so very proud for taking those first steps to change my life. Walking was my way of becoming mentally well, but also physically well. I realised the two have to go in tandem. And the more I walked, the more my confidence grew.
When my support work with Rethink came to an end, my mental health had improved so much. I felt I had healed, with exercise becoming a healthy part of my daily life and routine. I was swimming in pools, but also the freezing cold sea, going to the gym and trying different classes. I turned my walking into running, taking on races and meeting huge milestones. The endorphins from the exercise gave me relief from my anxiety and a happiness that I hadn’t experienced before.
I’m the fittest, healthiest and happiest version of myself I have ever been. My mental health is in such a good place. So, in January 2026, I took the decision to sign up and train for the Plymouth half-marathon of 13 miles, with the assistance of my PT (personal trainer) and a lot of hard work and determination. I’ve been training three times a week for four months, including long runs in all weathers.
I am so delighted to be running the race to raise money for Rethink Mental Illness; to give something back to this charity for saving my life.
Writing this has reminded me again just how far I have come in two years. I hope my journey can inspire even just one person to make that start and get some mental health support; to take that first step to improve their mental and physical health.
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