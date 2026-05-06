“Taking those first steps to change my life” – Karen’s story

For Mental Health Awareness Week, Karen reflects on her recovery milestones since using our Plymouth Mental Health Service. She is now the happiest she has ever been, taking on a half-marathon and fundraising for Rethink Mental Illness.

I was forced to sell my home and move in early 2024. Losing my home was too much for me, especially considering I had a lifetime of significant traumas since I was born, like being forced into care at the age of four. I became seriously mentally ill and nearly took my own life. I was saved by my dog, who had followed me during my attempt without me knowing.

After an appointment with my doctor, I found out I was morbidly obese, with dangerously high blood pressure and a raised heart rate. My health was seriously compromised. I was also diagnosed with severe anxiety disorder, depression, OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). I was literally at rock bottom and my mental health was in a really bad way. I wasn’t sleeping at all, was having debilitating panic attacks day and night, and could barely leave my house.

I was so extremely unwell, mentally and physically. I knew I had to make some major life changes after that appointment, which felt so daunting and overwhelming. But I knew deep in my heart that without getting professional help, I wasn't going to be able to carry on with my life.