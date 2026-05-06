Celebrating National Nurses Week May 6-12

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

This year, the American Nurses Association celebrates 130 years of leading and advancing the nursing profession. Every one of us has benefited from their work. No matter which part of our healthcare system you interact with, you can be certain that nurses are there, leading, safeguarding our rights, and providing compassionate care. Our OPWDD system couldn't function without them.

At OPWDD, we directly employ more than 1,000 nurses statewide, including Licensed Practical Nurses, Registered Nurses, Infection Control Nurses, Community Mental Health Nurses, Nurse Administrators, and temporary and part-time nursing staff. Many more nurses work for the people who rely on our service system by serving as employees of our nonprofit providers and private healthcare practices.

Today is National Nurses Day and the official start of Nurses Week. If you see nurse colleagues of yours today or encounter a nurse in your community, please take a moment to thank them for the difference they make in our lives. Nursing isn't an easy job. To all our nurses inside and outside our system, we see how much you do, and we are so grateful. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Commissioner