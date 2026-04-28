Meeting Ms. Wheelchair America: New Accessing Life Podcast Episod...

"I just want to use my voice to help others that may not be able to use their voice." - Latavia Sturdivant, Ms. Wheelchair America 2026

On this episode of Accessing Life, Chester and BJ introduce us to Ms. Wheelchair America 2026 Latavia Sturdivant. Latavia talks about her journey to becoming Ms. Wheelchair America and how she's using it to advocate for herself and the rights of others. She also talks about her work as a speech pathologist.

Guest:

Latavia Sturdivant, Ms. Wheelchair America 2026

Listen to the Episode