Radix Returns to AVEVA WORLD 2026 Flávio Guimarães, Co-Founder and Chief Practices & Alliances Officer Trudi Hable, Chief Revenue Officer

Driving industrial AI that delivers real, resilient operational value

We look forward to strengthening our long-standing relationships and enabling a future defined by 'Vision to Value', unlocking intelligent solutions that deliver real, resilient operational value.” — Flávio Guimarães, Co-Founder & Chief Practices & Alliances Officer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a global leader in technology solutions and services, will return to AVEVA World 2026 at the MiCo Milano Convention Centre, Milan, from May 19-21, 2026. This marks Radix’s sixth consecutive year of participation in the premier industrial intelligence software summit, continuing a legacy dating back to the original AVEVA PI World.At AVEVA World 2026, Radix will be a Bronze sponsor, demonstrating how its "Vision to Value" philosophy accelerates operational excellence by combining engineering expertise with advanced digital technologies to help bridge the gap between strategy and execution.Radix will highlight its ability to connect business, processes, and assets, unlocking resilient, intelligent, and scalable data-driven solutions that empower organizations to achieve real operational value.Flávio Guimarães, Co-Founder and Chief Practices & Alliances Officer at Radix, comments on the return to AVEVA WORLD 2026. “Our presence at AVEVA World 2026 reflects a history of partnership and a future defined by 'Vision to Value.' We look forward to engaging and strengthening our long-standing relationships with the industry to drive the next generation of industrial excellence and unlock intelligent solutions that deliver real, resilient operational value."The Radix delegation, led by Flávio Guimarães, John De Konning, President EMEA, and Trudi Hable, Chief Revenue Officer North America at Radix, along with experts, will engage and showcase how aligning innovation with practical application enables organizations to accelerate results, optimize performance, and scale with confidence.The Radix delegation looks forward to sharing use cases that demonstrate:• Vision to Value: Linking design, engineering, and real-world execution.• Execution with Confidence: Delivering impact through the AVEVA PI System and Data Hub.• Driving Global Momentum: Leveraging over six years of partnership to enable digital transformation across the world.Trudi Hable, Chief Revenue Officer at Radix, adds: “AVEVA World 2026 is an impactful forum to demonstrate how industrial AI moves beyond vision into measurable impact. At Radix, our focus is on helping customers turn complex data into resilient, scalable outcomes that drive performance today while preparing operations for what’s next. We’re excited to return to Milan and collaborate with industry leaders who are committed to realizing real operational value through intelligent execution.”Visit us at RADIX | AVEVA World 2026 in Milan, Italy, from May 19-21, 2026.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable its customers worldwide to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30countries worldwide. Learn more at www.radixeng.com

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