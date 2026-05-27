Radix at Seeq Conneqt North America 2026 as Gold Sponsor

Helping industrial leaders accelerate, optimize, and scale with confidence

Industrial AI partnerships that celebrate real, sustainable operational value

We are pleased to welcome Radix as a Gold Sponsor and to highlight how our collaboration helps customers achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across their operations.” — Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO of Seeq

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a global leader in engineering and technology solutions, is proud to announce its role as a Gold Sponsor for Seeq Conneqt North America 2026 . Held at the JW Marriott Orlando from June 1-3, 2026, this premier event focuses on accelerating digital transformation, sustainability, and AI-driven insights for the industrial operations community.As a longstanding partner to the manufacturing, energy, and oil and gas sectors, Radix, with its "Vision to Value" philosophy, empowers industrial leaders to convert digital ambition into measurable outcomes through data-driven technology and hybrid intelligence."Conneqt brings together industry leaders and decision-makers from across manufacturing to share how they leverage Seeq and our partner ecosystem to drive measurable outcomes and shape the future of industrial AI," said Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO of Seeq. "We are pleased to welcome Radix as a Gold Sponsor at Conneqt this year and to highlight how our collaboration helps customers achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across their operations."Bridging the Gap from Innovation to ImpactIn an era where industrial operations face increasing pressure to modernize, Radix, as the consistent partner, enables navigating the transition from experimental pilots to full-scale performance.“Our presence at Conneqt 2026 as a Gold Sponsor reflects our shared commitment with Seeq to help industrial leaders accelerate, optimize, and scale with confidence,” said Flávio Guimarães, Co-Founder and Chief Practices and Alliances Officer at Radix. “We aren’t just imagining the future of industry—we’re delivering the tangible, sustainable value that makes it possible.”The Radix team, led by Flávio Guimarães, Trudi Hable, Chief Revenue Officer, North America, Justin Conroy, Vice President, Digital Products & Strategic Alliances, Simon Sierra, Vice President, Sales, and experts will engage with decision-makers on high-impact strategies for:• Asset & Process Optimization: Leveraging Seeq’s industrial AI and analytics to drive reliability and efficiency.• Engineering Intelligence: Utilizing cutting-edge technology to solve complex industrial challenges and ensure asset performance.• Sustainability & Workforce Transformation: Discovering how automation and AI bridge the skills gap while meeting rigorous environmental goals.Radix will also participate twice on stage:• Justin Conroy, Vice President, Digital Products and Strategic Alliances, will join Seeq’s Shaista Mallik, Industry Principal, Oil and Gas to take part in the announcement of “Seeq for O&G” during the Oil & Gas Industry Breakout session.• Simon Sierra, Vice President, Sales, will present “From Insight to Impact: Rethinking Industrial Analytics as a Driver of Free Cash Flow” in the Innovation Theater on June 2nd between 05:40 PM and 06:05 PM.Radix looks forward to connecting with attendees to explore real-world use cases where Industrial AI and Engineering Intelligence enable a seamless journey from strategic vision to real-world operational excellence.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable its customers worldwide to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.radixeng.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.