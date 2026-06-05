Radix brings 'Vision to Value' to the Forefront of Industrial AI at Impact World Tour 2026

“Vision to Value” to the Forefront of Industrial AI

Demonstrating how its Cognite partnership translates AI Innovation into Real-World Operational Results

At Impact World Tour, we show how we align cutting-edge AI innovation with practical application, helping optimize performance, scale with confidence, and see immediate returns on digital investments.” — Alexander Clausbruch, Co-Founder and CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a global leader in engineering and digital solutions, is proud to announce its participation as a key partner and presenter at the upcoming Impact World Tour 2026 – Houston. Taking place on June 10 at the Hilton Americas, the event hosted by Cognite brings concentrated innovation directly to the world’s most critical industrial hubs, connecting leaders at the center of the AI and data shift to accelerate and scale value creation.Building on the momentum of its successful sponsorship at last year's event, Radix is returning to the Impact World Tour as the Innovation Spotlight Sponsor to strengthen global partner momentum, deepen executive relationships, and unlock new market opportunities. This year, Radix will center its message on its core value proposition: "Vision to Value"— building on its deep engineering expertise to bridge the gap between high-level digital strategy and boots-on-the-ground operational execution."Our 'Vision to Value' approach is grounded in a deep, hands-on understanding of our clients' operations, from initial engineering design to real-world execution," said Alexander Clausbruch, Co-Founder and CEO at Radix North America. "Impact World Tour 2026 gives us the perfect localized platform to show decision-makers exactly how we align cutting-edge AI innovation with practical application, helping them optimize performance, scale with confidence, and see immediate returns on their digital investments."Connecting Engineering Expertise with Advanced AIAs asset-intensive industries like Oil & Gas, Energy, and Manufacturing face mounting pressure to scale digital initiatives, Radix stands out by translating complex data challenges into practical, resilient, and scalable results. The company's presence at the conference will focus on empowering C-level executives, operations directors, and engineering buyers to connect business processes directly to physical assets through technology."We are thrilled to have Radix leading a panel session in our Impact World Tour series.” Trygve Ronningen, SVP Partnerships & Alliances at Cognite, added. “Our collaboration continues to demonstrate how powerful the combination of deep engineering expertise and data-driven AI innovation can be for the asset-heavy industry. Together, we’re delivering meaningful, scalable outcomes that unlock significant value and lasting impact for our customers.”Flávio Guimarães, Co-Founder and Chief Practices & Alliances Officer at Radix, will moderate the featured panel session, "From Integration to Impact: Driving Real-World Value in Modern Manufacturing." Industry leaders will join him to tackle the critical hurdles facing today's industrial sectors, including Carlos Novaga Alves, SVP, Head of Manufacturing & Life Sciences North America at Radix, Shailesh Mishra, Director of Engineering at Becton Dickinson, and Slimane Allab, SVP Manufacturing at Cognite.The panelists will share insights into why manufacturers don’t just have a pilot problem—they have a value realization problem. The core challenge isn’t a lack of innovation; it is turning fragmented processes into connected, data-driven operations that deliver measurable outcomes. By showcasing how the construction of integrated supply chains and predictive command centers can improve schedule adherence, optimize inventory, and minimize disruptions, the panel will demonstrate how to unlock real, measurable industrial value at scale.“We’re energized by the momentum of our Cognite partnership and the opportunity to accelerate what matters—real results,” said Natalia Klafke, EVP of Energy & Sustainability at Radix. “Together, we’re helping industrial leaders move beyond pilots and scale AI-driven solutions that deliver measurable value.”Engage with the Radix DelegationThe Radix delegation includes• Alexander Clausbruch, Co-Founder and CEO at Radix North America• Flávio Guimarães, Co-Founder and Chief Practices & Alliances Officer at Radix• Natalia Klafke, Global Head of Energy & Sustainability• Carlos Novaga Alves, SVP, Head of Manufacturing & Life Sciences North America• Lucas Oliveira, Global Account ManagerThe Radix leadership team looks forward to engaging with Impact World Tour 2026 attendees to explore opportunities that bridge the gap between high-level AI strategy and day-to-day operational excellence.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable its customers worldwide to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.radixeng.com

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