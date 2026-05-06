Ottawa Infotainment Expands DragonFire OS to Support Android Automotive Applications

New capability, optimized for AAOS apps, becomes a standard feature on DragonFire Pro ahead of CES 2027 debut

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (Oi) today announced a major advancement to its DragonFire platform, with DragonFire OS now supporting Android Automotive applications, specifically tuned for Android Automotive OS (AAOS) app environments. The announcement was made on the opening day of ACT Expo, the largest EV commercial fleet exhibitions.This new capability is being deployed as a standard feature across DragonFire Pro, Oi’s full-stack electronics platform that combines optimized hardware and software into a unified, production-grade system. By enabling AAOS applications directly within DragonFire OS, Ottawa Infotainment is bridging the flexibility of the Android ecosystem with the performance, security, and reliability required for modern vehicles.“We have listened closely to our customers,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment. “There is a clear demand for custom application development alongside access to the broader Android ecosystem. With DragonFire OS now supporting Android Automotive applications, we are enabling that flexibility while maintaining the performance, quality, and security standards our customers expect.”Unlike traditional implementations that rely on heavier system overhead or compromise system integrity, DragonFire OS has been specifically engineered to support AAOS applications within a controlled, high-performance environment. The integration is tightly coupled with DragonFire Pro’s optimized hardware architecture, ensuring consistent performance across both consumer-facing and safety-critical domains.“Enabling Android Automotive applications within DragonFire OS was not a trivial process,” said Jon Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment. “Our customers have very high expectations for cybersecurity and system quality. Supporting AAOS apps while maintaining those standards required deep integration between software and hardware. Many solutions attempt this but require significant resources or introduce trade-offs. We designed DragonFire Pro from the ground up to deliver the compute performance and system isolation needed to support Android without compromise.”The enhanced DragonFire OS capability will be showcased progressively throughout 2026, with additional ecosystem partners and integrations to be revealed at upcoming industry events, including the JSAE Conference in Japan, and AutoTech Detroit. The full next-generation platform will officially launch at CES 2027.With this update, Ottawa Infotainment continues to advance its vision for software-defined vehicles, delivering a platform that seamlessly integrates modern app ecosystems with production-grade automotive performance.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment (Oi) is a full-stack provider of automotive-grade hardware and software platforms powering next-generation digital cockpit experiences. Built on a foundation of production-proven engineering and advanced system architecture, Oi’s DragonFire platform enables automakers and mobility innovators to deliver scalable, secure, and high-performance in-vehicle experiences across a wide range of vehicle segments.

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