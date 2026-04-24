Ottawa Infotainment Announces Opening of Global Headquarters in Ottawa New executive floor marks a milestone in growth, innovation, and commitment to one of North America’s leading technology ecosystems

New executive floor marks a milestone in growth, innovation, and commitment to one of North America’s leading technology ecosystems

Ottawa’s greatest strength is the depth of our tech talent and a collaborative ecosystem where bold builders come together to create what none could achieve alone” — Sonya Shorey, President and CEO of Invest Ottawa

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (Oi), a leader in next-generation automotive cockpit platforms and software-defined vehicle technologies, today announced the opening of its new global headquarters, located on the top executive floor of one of the largest technology buildings in Ottawa’s Kanata North district, the city’s primary high-tech hub. The building is also home to one of Oi’s founding investors, Arcane Four, and strategic partner, TeleCANesis, along with many other auto-tech engineering firms.The new headquarters will serve as the central hub for Ottawa Infotainment’s global operations, bringing together key company disciplines including engineering, finance, industrial design, and software delivery. While Oi has established a growing international footprint with offices in Detroit, California, and upcoming expansion into Japan, the Ottawa headquarters reinforces the company’s roots and long-term commitment to the region.Ottawa continues to stand out as one of the most concentrated technology markets in the world, with over 1,800 tech companies and more than 88,000 workers. The city has one of the highest concentrations of tech talent in North America, on par with Silicon Valley.The space has been purpose-built to support collaboration across hardware and software teams, accelerate product development, and host partners and customers from around the world.“This milestone is a reflection of the many people who have helped us along the way,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment. “It takes a village of helpful hands to get to where we are today. Ottawa is in our name, and we’re incredibly thankful for the community that has supported us from the beginning. As we grow globally, we carry a responsibility to give back and contribute meaningfully to the local ecosystem that helped shape us.”The decision to establish the global headquarters in Ottawa places Ottawa Infotainment at the center of one of North America’s most established technology corridors, home to a deep network of talent, partners, and innovation leaders.“We’re standing on the shoulders of an incredible ecosystem here in Ottawa,” said Jon Hacker, Chief Technology Officer of Ottawa Infotainment. “From longtime supporters like Crank Software, QNX, and Lixar, to the broader community of engineers and innovators, this region has played a foundational role in our journey. Establishing our global headquarters here is a clear signal of our future growth and continued investment in this ecosystem.”Ottawa Infotainment’s expansion aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Canada’s position in advanced mobility and software-defined vehicle development. The company continues to work closely with industry partners, academic institutions, and local organizations to foster talent development and innovation.“Ottawa’s greatest strength is the depth of our tech talent and a collaborative ecosystem where bold builders come together to create what none could achieve alone,” said Sonya Shorey, President and CEO of Invest Ottawa “Ottawa Infotainment (OI) is a powerful example of this advantage in action: four companies joining forces to launch something innovative with world-wide impact. Our region is home to the highest concentration of tech talent in North America, giving companies like OI an extraordinary foundation to build and scale. We are deeply grateful these founders are building here, creating high-value jobs, new revenue, and helping showcase Ottawa as a leading global technology hub.”The new headquarters will also serve as a venue for upcoming product demonstrations, partner events, and ecosystem collaborations, as Ottawa Infotainment continues to scale its DragonFire platform and expand its presence across global markets.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment is a full-stack automotive technology company delivering production-grade hardware and software platforms for the next generation of software-defined vehicles. Its DragonFire platform integrates infotainment, digital cluster, and advanced vehicle experiences into a unified system, enabling automakers and mobility companies to accelerate development and deliver differentiated user experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.