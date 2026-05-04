P3 Group and Ottawa Infotainment Announce Strategic Collaboration at ACT Expo 2026

Collaboration brings together SPARQ OS and DragonFire Pro to accelerate full-stack infotainment deployments for fleet and commercial vehicle customers

Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire Pro platform is second to none, enabling our customers to develop full-stack infotainment systems with significantly shorter timelines.” — Walter Kauffman, CEO of P3 USA

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 Group and Ottawa Infotainment (Oi) today announced a strategic collaboration at ACT Expo 2026, unveiled at their joint booth in Las Vegas. The collaboration marks a significant step toward delivering fully integrated, production-ready infotainment solutions for fleet and commercial vehicle customers across North America and beyond.The two companies will work together to integrate P3’s SPARQ OS with Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire Pro hardware platform, with initial integrations beginning later this year. The collaboration will culminate in a fully integrated joint demonstration at CES 2027, showcasing a complete hardware and software cockpit solution designed to accelerate OEM and fleet deployment timelines.“P3 is a global leader in Android integration, with a unique ability to support Android Automotive OS development & certification pathways for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment. “Through this collaboration, our customers gain immediate access to highly valuable, ready-to-deploy features, particularly through P3’s SPARQ OS platform. Combined with DragonFire Pro, this creates a powerful foundation for next-generation infotainment systems.”P3’s SPARQ OS is designed to enable rapid customization and deployment of modern in-vehicle experiences, offering a flexible HMI framework and a robust feature set tailored for fleet and mobility applications.“We’ve been searching for a partner with a proprietary hardware stack that can truly optimize the performance of SPARQ OS, our in-vehicle infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS” said Walter Kauffman, CEO of P3 USA. “Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire Pro platform is second to none, enabling our customers to develop full-stack infotainment systems with significantly shorter timelines. This is especially important for North American customers, where speed to market is critical.”Through the collaboration, SPARQ OS will be deployed on DragonFire Pro, allowing fleet customers to benefit from a seamless combination of advanced software customization and production-grade hardware. The integrated solution delivers a ready-to-deploy infotainment experience while maintaining high standards for cybersecurity, system reliability, and performance.Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire Pro platform is engineered as a full-stack electronics solution, supporting modern software-defined vehicle architectures with a focus on centralized compute and streamlined system integration. Its predominantly North American supply chain further enables localized support and responsiveness for regional customers.Together, P3 Group and Ottawa Infotainment aim to redefine how quickly and efficiently infotainment systems can be brought to market, providing OEMs and fleet operators with a scalable and future-ready platform.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment (Oi) is a full-stack automotive electronics and software company specializing in infotainment, digital cockpit systems, and domain controller platforms. Its DragonFire product suite enables OEMs and mobility companies to accelerate development of software-defined vehicle experiences through integrated hardware, software, and ecosystem partnerships.About P3 GroupWith 30 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges. www.sparqos.com

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