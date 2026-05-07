SGS awards DOBOT robotics ISO 10218 cybersecurity certification

Dobot's CR 30H Series of collaborative robots has met the cybersecurity-related safety requirements of ISO 10218-1:2025, the latest international standard for industrial robot safety. DOBOT’s CR 30H Series

Milestone demonstrates SGS’s advanced capability in evaluating robotic systems against the cybersecurity requirements

This milestone highlights SGS's expertise in industrial robot safety and cybersecurity, reflecting our commitment to helping customers meet stringent requirements for intelligent manufacturing systems” — Ross Wang, Senior Manager of Business Development, Cybersecurity, SGS

BAAR , SWITZERLAND, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS has successfully partnered with DOBOT, a global leader in collaborative robotics, to verify that its CR 30H Series meets the cybersecurity-related safety requirements of ISO 10218-1:2025, the latest international standard for industrial robot safety.This verification demonstrates that the CR 30H Series aligns with international expectations for secure-by-design robotics, strengthening its readiness for high-end industrial manufacturing applications and global market access.In February 2026, SGS awarded DOBOT a Verification of Conformity (VoC), confirming full compliance with all cybersecurity elements of ISO 10218-1:2025. For SGS, the project marks a significant milestone – delivering cybersecurity assessment and testing against the revised ISO 10218-1:2025 standard and further strengthens its leadership in evaluating both functional safety and cybersecurity for robotic systems.The assessment was conducted at SGS’s specialist cyber lab in Guangzhou, China, and covered a full spectrum of cybersecurity requirements, including:• Threat modeling and risk assessment• Access control and identity authentication• Secure communication protocols• Configuration protection• Port and interface management• Secure software updatesThroughout the process, SGS’s cyber team worked closely with DOBOT to identify potential vulnerabilities, refine product design and streamline the pathway to certification.Ross Wang, Senior Manager of Business Development, Cybersecurity, Connectivity & Products, SGS: “As a leader in cybersecurity standardization and regulatory compliance, we are proud to support DOBOT in achieving this important certification. This milestone highlights our expertise in industrial robot safety and cybersecurity, and reflects our commitment to helping customers meet increasingly stringent requirements for intelligent manufacturing systems.“With robotics adoption accelerating across industrial sectors, ensuring safe and secure operation is critical. DOBOT can now move forward with confidence, knowing its products are designed to minimize risks to both operators and working environments.”Robots built for high-performance and secure collaborationDOBOT’s CR Series collaborative robots are designed for safe, flexible and efficient human-robot collaboration across a wide range of industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductors, healthcare, chemicals and retail.Key features include:• Payload options: 3 kg, 5 kg, 7 kg, 10 kg, 12 kg, and 16 kg• High repeatability of ±0.02 mm• 22 built-in safety features• Certifications: ISO 13849 and ISO/TS 15066• Five adjustable levels of collision detection• Optional SafeSkin technology for proximity sensing within 15 cmThese capabilities enable manufacturers to improve productivity and operational flexibility while reducing labor costs.Xie Junjie, Product Director, DOBOT said: “Meeting cybersecurity requirements is a fundamental prerequisite for robotics entering advanced industrial applications and global markets.“We selected SGS for its proven expertise across industrial control systems, IoT, functional safety and cybersecurity. Their end-to-end support, from standards interpretation to technical assessment and implementation, has enabled us to reduce risk, achieve efficient certification and accelerate global deployment.”Supporting cyber-resilient roboticsAs industrial robots become increasingly integrated with production networks, control systems and enterprise platforms, cybersecurity threats, such as unauthorized access, configuration tampering and insecure updates, pose growing risks to operational continuity and human safety. Compliance with ISO 10218-1:2025 helps manufacturers mitigate these risks by embedding robust cybersecurity controls into robotic system design.SGS’s robotics and cybersecurity services cover industrial robots, collaborative robots, robot controllers, intelligent production equipment and other industrial automation products. Backed by a global network of laboratories and multidisciplinary expertise, SGS supports robotics companies to navigate and meet complex international safety and cybersecurity requirements with confidence.SGS DIGITAL TRUST This collaboration reflects SGS’s broader commitment to DIGITAL TRUST, a global framework that enables customers to build, demonstrate and sustain trust across the digital ecosystem. By extending this framework to the robotics sector, SGS helps manufacturers enhance resilience, transparency and confidence in increasingly connected and intelligent robotic systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.