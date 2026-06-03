SGS Launches GMP-Compliant NMR Testing for the Pharmaceutical Industry in China

SGS expands GMP analytical capabilities in China with the launch of NMR testing for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has expanded its analytical capabilities for the Chinese pharmaceutical industry with the introduction of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) testing.This new service offers robust qualitative and quantitative analysis for both drug substances and drug products, ensuring the highest standards of identity, purity and quality throughout drug development and manufacturing.NMR is a non-destructive analytical technique that reveals detailed molecular structures and compositions. It complements existing chromatographic and spectroscopic methods, enabling:• Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) structure confirmation and isomer differentiation• Impurity and degradation product identification down to 0.1% w/w• Polymorphism analysis to support solid-form control• Quantitative NMR (qNMR) for accurate, traceable assay resultsThe new NMR service offers cost-effective, high-throughput analysis, making it ideal for routine quality control, identity testing, purity assessment and quantitation of synthesized drug substances and raw materials.This expansion reinforces SGS’s commitment to providing innovative, compliant and high-value testing solutions, supporting pharmaceutical manufacturers across China in ensuring product safety, efficacy and regulatory confidence.Stakeholders are advised to download SGS’s technical brochure for more information.

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