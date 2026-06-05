SGS announces complimentary PFAS testing at Eurobike 2026

SGS is offering free product testing to Eurobike 2026 attendees as part of its PFAS awareness campaign

Initiative, part of SGS's PFAS awareness campaign, will support World Bicycle Relief

BAAR , SWITZERLAND, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, will offer Eurobike 2026 attendees a free, limited-time PFAS testing program, helping raise awareness of hazardous substances while supporting a charitable initiative.Taking place in Frankfurt, June 24 – 27, visitors can submit product samples on the opening day at SGS’s booth (Hall 12, E51) . Samples will be tested free of charge at SGS’s state-of-the-art chemical laboratory in Taunusstein using advanced analytical methods capable of detecting total fluorine and major PFAS contaminants. This will provide clients with an initial indication of chemical safety.The initiative is part of SGS’s broader PFAS awareness campaign, aimed at helping manufacturers, suppliers and brands stay ahead of tightening chemical regulations and market expectations and showcasing that managing the risk of PFAS doesn’t have to be expensive, complicated or time-consumingThe program is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to 150 samples, with one sample permitted per company. The first 75 samples submitted on Wednesday will receive their test reports by Friday, while the next 75 will receive results shortly after the show. SGS PFAS experts will be available onsite to answer visitor questions.Although the testing is provided at no cost, SGS encourages participants to make a voluntary donation to World Bicycle Relief (WBR), a non-profit organization that empowers communities by improving access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities through mobility.Throughout Eurobike, SGS experts will also be on hand to discuss end-to-end solutions for the bicycle and e-mobility sector, including comprehensive vehicle and component safety validation covering structural, mechanical, electrical, functional, chemical compliance and wireless cybersecurity testing.

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