ProjectTeam.com Rolls Out High-Impact Release with Online Worksheets, Weekly Summaries, and Next-Level Form Controls

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProjectTeam.com , the award-winning construction project management platform trusted by government agencies, owners, contractors, and consultants, today announced a significant new product release delivering powerful upgrades designed to give project teams greater flexibility, clearer insights, and deeper control over their project data.Recognized for its ease of use and rapid adoption, ProjectTeam.com continues to set the standard for secure, modern construction management. The platform is both FedRAMP Authorized and GovRAMP Authorized, ensuring the rigorous security, compliance, and reliability required by federal, state, and local government organizations.Online Worksheets: A Flexible New Way to Organize Project DataThe headline feature of this release is Online Worksheets, a new project-level workspace offering a clean, spreadsheet-style experience inside ProjectTeam.com. Worksheets allow users to create custom tables of information that do not fit neatly into standard forms. Teams can define their own columns, enter data, and use formulas to perform calculations.“For years, construction teams have relied on spreadsheets scattered across individual computers and devices to track critical project and financial data. The information wasn’t centralized, protected, or easily shared. Our new spreadsheet module changes that. Now teams can track the same data inside ProjectTeam.com, securely, centrally, and with confidence.”— Ty Witmer, President, ProjectTeam, Inc.Each worksheet can be shared across the project, while the creator retains edit control by default. Worksheets support action items, workflows, reference links, and comments, making them feel like a natural extension of the platform. This enhancement gives project teams the freedom to manage project-specific data without relying on external tools.Weekly Summary Email: Keeping Teams Accountable and InformedTo help users stay on top of responsibilities across all their projects, ProjectTeam.com is introducing a Weekly Summary Email. This automated message highlights assigned action items and workflows for each user, keeping tasks visible and strengthening project coordination.Current users can enable the weekly summary on their My Page. New users will have it turned on automatically, with the option to disable it at any time.Custom Forms with Revision Functionality: Strengthening No-Code FlexibilityAdministrators now have the ability to activate Revision Functionality when creating custom forms. This adds system-generated revision fields, a revision history panel, and a one-click Create Revision button.When revisions are enabled, logs display only the latest version of each record, keeping the view clear and focused. This capability is available at both the company and project levels, giving organizations the ability to model their processes with accuracy and control.This enhancement reinforces ProjectTeam.com as a market leader in no-code construction management customization, giving firms the tools to align the software with their existing business practices.Additional EnhancementsThis release also includes several quality-of-life improvements requested by the ProjectTeam community:• Edit permission controls for Worksheets and Gantt Schedules• Project filter added to the Workflow Dashboard• New currency support for Turkish Lira (TRY) and South African Rand (ZAR)• Other usability and performance improvementsFor complete details, visit the ProjectTeam.com Help Center About ProjectTeam.comProjectTeam.com is a construction project management platform built to improve communication, transparency, and accountability on projects of any size. Known for its no-code customization, intuitive design, and government-grade security, ProjectTeam.com helps organizations manage forms, workflows, files, budgets, schedules, and more in one connected system. The platform is FedRAMP Authorized and GovRAMP Authorized, making it one of the most secure construction management solutions available to the public sector.

