Lindsey Mitros, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as vCISO at Sidekick Security

FALLSTON, MD, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cybersecurity and GRC Leader Combines Technical Expertise, Resilience, and Inclusive Leadership to Strengthen Security, Compliance, and Organizational TrustFallston, Maryland — Lindsey Mitros is a seasoned cybersecurity and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) leader with more than a decade of experience helping organizations navigate increasingly complex security, privacy, and compliance challenges. Currently serving as virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) at Sidekick Security, Lindsey provides executive-level consulting and strategic guidance to organizations across healthcare, government, education, and financial services sectors. Her expertise spans Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), incident response, security assessments, risk mitigation, and control strategy development, helping organizations transform regulatory and technical demands into scalable, business-aligned solutions.Throughout her career, Lindsey has designed, implemented, and strengthened enterprise security programs built around major compliance and security frameworks, including NIST, ISO 27001, FedRAMP, SOC 2, HIPAA, and CMMC. She has led global teams, operationalized complex compliance initiatives, and partnered closely with executive leadership, engineers, and cross-functional stakeholders to integrate security into organizational operations without slowing innovation. Her professional background includes key leadership and cybersecurity roles with organizations such as Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, healthcare organizations including Blue Shield of California, and government contracting environments where she contributed to improving security posture, operational resilience, and regulatory readiness.Known for blending technical expertise with strategic leadership, Lindsey is passionate about leveraging emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and DevSecOps methodologies to strengthen cybersecurity programs while improving organizational agility and operational efficiency. She also remains deeply committed to mentorship, professional development, and building collaborative environments that foster trust, resilience, and long-term growth within the cybersecurity industry. A proud Penn State alumna, Lindsey actively participates in ISACA and the Penn State Alumni Association while continuing to advance her own expertise within the rapidly evolving technology landscape.Lindsey attributes her success to resilience, continuous learning, and her willingness to pursue long-term growth despite uncertainty and adversity. Born deaf and later receiving a cochlear implant, she believes her experiences navigating hearing loss while pursuing advanced education and building a career within highly technical industries significantly strengthened her perseverance, adaptability, and determination.She also credits much of her success to the guidance of strong mentors, the support of her family, and her ability to strategically leverage technology to create access and opportunity throughout her career. Lindsey believes taking calculated risks — including accepting positions that prioritized long-term development and learning opportunities over immediate financial rewards — became pivotal in shaping her professional trajectory and long-term success.Beyond her professional achievements, Lindsey brings a unique perspective to her work, shaped by her personal journey of resilience. Born profoundly deaf, she has successfully navigated and adapted to the hearing world through the use of cochlear implants. This experience has not only defined her adaptability but also fuels her commitment to accessibility and inclusive communication.Overcoming a hearing disability further reinforced Lindsey’s belief that challenges can become catalysts for innovation, resilience, and growth. Through her experiences, she has developed a strong commitment to persistence, adaptability, and continuously investing in both technical expertise and personal development.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Lindsey has received is to pursue opportunities that may not offer immediate financial gain but provide substantial long-term learning and professional growth. She points to one role in particular that allowed her to earn her master’s degree while gaining valuable industry experience, which ultimately became a defining milestone in advancing her cybersecurity career.Throughout her journey, Lindsey has benefited from mentorship and guidance from managers, company founders, and colleagues within financial services and cybersecurity. She credits those mentors with modeling technical excellence, professionalism, and continuous improvement while helping shape her leadership philosophy and strategic approach to career growth.For young women entering cybersecurity and technology fields, Lindsey encourages them to move forward confidently and pursue opportunities without hesitation. She believes women should actively network, build relationships with mentors and peers, and place themselves in environments that challenge and develop their skills.She also encourages women to remain persistent, embrace continuous learning, and avoid allowing personal or systemic barriers to define their potential. For women with disabilities specifically, Lindsey strongly emphasizes the importance of leveraging technology as a tool for accessibility, empowerment, and opportunity creation. She believes innovation and assistive technologies can help remove barriers while opening pathways to meaningful and successful careers within technology and cybersecurity.According to Lindsey, one of the biggest challenges facing cybersecurity professionals today is keeping pace with the rapidly evolving threat landscape and growing complexity of modern security environments. She believes professionals must remain current on emerging risks, evolving technologies, artificial intelligence, and advanced security tools in order to remain effective and adaptable within the industry.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity within cybersecurity. Lindsey believes increasing demand for skilled professionals, combined with rapid technological advancement and growing recognition of the value of diverse perspectives, is creating new pathways for innovation and leadership. She believes organizations increasingly benefit from inclusive teams and diverse viewpoints that strengthen strategic thinking and security outcomes.The values most important to Lindsey in both her professional and personal life are resilience, integrity, continuous growth, mentorship, inclusion, and accessibility. She believes technology should be leveraged to improve access and create more inclusive opportunities for individuals navigating disabilities or systemic challenges.Clear communication, collaboration, and mutual respect are also central to her approach to leadership and professional relationships. Lindsey strives to maintain balance in her life through intentional organization, thoughtful prioritization, and balancing career growth with family commitments and personal well-being.Outside of work, Lindsey enjoys hiking, traveling, staying physically active, and spending quality time with her family. She is also passionate about mentoring and supporting individuals with disabilities pursuing careers in technology and cybersecurity, using her own experiences to help create opportunities and pathways for future professionals.Through technical leadership, advocacy, and a steadfast commitment to resilience and inclusion, Lindsey Mitros continues to help organizations strengthen security while empowering others to pursue meaningful and impactful careers in cybersecurity.Learn More about Lindsey Mitros:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lindsey-mitros Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.