Influential Women Launches Masterclass on Emotional Regulation for Mental Health Awareness Month

Creator of The C.L.A.R.I.F.Y. System™ unpacks regulations behind clearer leadership, relationships, and conversations that don't fall apart under pressure.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently launched Have I Made Myself Clear? A Mindset Framework for Emotional Regulation, Communication & Intentional Response , a masterclass featuring Shae Pratcher, multi-award-winning author, mindset strategist, and creator of The C.L.A.R.I.F.Y. System™.The Hidden Cost of Reactive CommunicationMost people assume communication breaks down because of word choice, tone, or missing context. The reality is more uncomfortable. Communication breaks down because of what's happening beneath the words: unprocessed emotions, perception, defensiveness, and pressure no one paused long enough to recognize.The cost shows up everywhere. Leadership credibility erodes. Conversations escalated that didn't have to. Relationships at work and at home carry the weight of moments that were never really about what was said. And the people experiencing it often don't realize the shift happened until the damage is already done.The problem isn't a lack of intelligence or communication skill. The problem is that most people have never been taught to regulate emotional pressure before responding to it.What This Masterclass OffersDrawing on more than 20 years in customer service, over a decade in leadership, and her own journey through healing and personal development, Pratcher walks viewers through The C.L.A.R.I.F.Y. System™, her practical framework for moving from reactive communication to intentional response.The session explores the three P's of conflict (People, Pressure, and Perception), the regulation sequence (Trigger, Pause, Regulate, Respond), and the L3 foundation: how clearer communication transforms how we love, lead, and live.This masterclass is designed for women leaders, professionals, and anyone navigating high-stakes conversations who is ready to stop reacting on autopilot and start communicating with intention, especially under pressure.Why This Matters NowMental Health Awareness Month brings renewed attention to the internal experiences that shape how women show up at work, in their relationships, and in their lives. Emotional regulation is one of the foundational skills underneath all of it, and one of the least talked about.The stakes are practical: leadership decisions made from frustration, important conversations that escalate into conflict, relationships strained by patterns no one named. Recognizing the difference between reaction and response is where intentional communication begins, and it begins with a pause.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To register for the masterclass, visit: influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

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