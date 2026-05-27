Influential Women Features Bindu Latha Cheedella: Founder of Elite Enterprising Group and Elite-Tek

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building Global Business Opportunities Through Entrepreneurial Leadership, Workforce Development, and Women’s EmpowermentBindu Latha Cheedella is a self-made entrepreneur, international business leader, and the Founder of Elite Enterprising Group, Inc., Kansas City Telangana Association, Worldwide Asian Chamber of Commerce, Business Delegation, National, Local Awardee, a diversified umbrella enterprise headquartered in the Kansas City area. Her organization spans multiple industries, including IT and engineering staffing, construction and engineering services, metal product exports, investment ventures, and workforce recruitment for teachers and healthcare professionals. Through more than 35 years of business leadership and entrepreneurial experience, Latha has built a reputation for resilience, strategic growth, and a leadership philosophy grounded in opportunity, humanity, and empowerment.Originally from India, Latha established a successful business career before immigrating to the United States in 1999. Determined to rebuild and expand her professional journey in a new country, she approached the transition with adaptability, discipline, and a strong belief that opportunities should be accessible to everyone willing to work for them. Over the past two decades, she has steadily expanded her ventures across multiple sectors while building international partnerships in markets including the United Kingdom, Australia, and beyond.Latha’s entrepreneurial journey began in IT staffing and consulting, where she identified growing workforce demands and opportunities to connect businesses with highly skilled professionals. Over time, she expanded her work into engineering placements, construction services, exports, investments, and international workforce recruitment. In late 2025, she formally unified these growing ventures under Elite Enterprising Group, Inc., creating a multi-sector organization designed to support both domestic and international business development.Her leadership style blends strategic vision with hands-on operational management, allowing her to successfully navigate multiple industries while maintaining a strong people-first culture. Latha is widely recognized for treating employees like family and for creating supportive environments where individuals feel respected, valued, and empowered to grow professionally and personally.Beyond her corporate leadership, Latha has remained deeply committed to community service and humanitarian outreach. More than 20 years ago, she founded a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, mentoring students and professionals, assisting senior citizens, and connecting individuals with legal support through volunteer attorneys. Her commitment to service reflects her belief that business success should be used as a platform to uplift communities and create opportunities for others.Latha attributes her success to remaining motivated, focused, and determined throughout every stage of her career. She believes her flexibility, strong time management skills, and ability to recognize and capture opportunities have been instrumental to her long-term professional growth and accomplishments.Throughout her 35-year entrepreneurial journey, Latha has maintained what she describes as an unstoppable mindset. Rather than allowing setbacks or challenges to derail her progress, she continued moving forward with resilience and determination. She strongly values independence and believes that making bold decisions without depending on others has been essential to building multiple successful businesses across industries and international markets.At the same time, Latha openly acknowledges that entrepreneurship requires personal sacrifice, including significant time away from family while pursuing long-term goals and business expansion. Despite those sacrifices, she remains proud of the discipline, resilience, and persistence that shaped both her career and leadership philosophy.Latha encourages young women entering business and entrepreneurship to become independent, confident, and willing to make bold decisions that support their growth and long-term success. She believes women should remain focused on their goals, continue working consistently, and avoid waiting for others to create opportunities on their behalf.According to Latha, success does not happen overnight. She compares entrepreneurship to climbing a ladder, explaining that growth requires patience, persistence, and continuous effort over time. She advises women not to stop when challenges arise, but instead to continue moving forward with confidence, determination, and an “unstoppable” attitude.She also believes women who achieve success have a responsibility to help open doors for other worldwide needies through her orgs by creating opportunities, sharing knowledge, and empowering future generations to pursue leadership and entrepreneurship with confidence.One of the greatest opportunities BinduLatha sees in business today is global expansion and Globalized collaboration. She believes exporting products, entering new international markets, and building global partnerships create enormous opportunities not only for business growth, but also for economic development, job creation, and cross-cultural knowledge-sharing with the support of those who are experts in all these Areas.BinduLatha views globalization as an important pathway for businesses seeking long-term sustainability, innovation, and broader impact. Through her own international partnerships and export initiatives, she continues building relationships that strengthen collaboration across industries and countries while creating opportunities for workforce growth and economic advancement.The values most important to Latha include kindness, humanity, responsibility, focus, time management, and goal-oriented leadership. She believes businesses should operate with a family-centered mindset where employees are treated with compassion, respect, and flexibility according to their individual needs and circumstances.She places strong emphasis on creating environments where people feel supported, appreciated, and encouraged to succeed. At the same time, she believes strong leadership also requires accountability, discipline, strategic focus, and consistent progress toward long-term goals and milestones.Latha also believes deeply in humanitarian values and helping others whenever possible. Rather than keeping opportunities to herself, she strives to create access, mentor others, and support individuals seeking personal or professional growth through her corporation.A recipient of multiple national and global awards throughout her career, Latha considers her greatest accomplishment not the recognition she has received, but the lives she has impacted along the way. Guided by her passion for women’s empowerment, lifelong learning, and service-driven leadership, Bindu Latha continues building bridges across industries, countries, and communities while inspiring others to believe in what is possible through resilience, vision, and determination.Bindulatha received an invitation to attend the USA Vice President’s meeting and participate in discussions with other delegations. She is actively involved in politics and various other platforms, and considers it a privilege to work across such diverse platforms and collaborations.Learn More about Bindu Latha:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/latha-cheedella Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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