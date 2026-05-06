IBA Group to Present AI-Driven Mainframe Solutions at GSE Conference 2026

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GSE 2026 Presentation

From May 11 to May 13, IBA Group will join mainframe professionals at the GSE Conference 2026 in Mainz, Germany

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From May 11 to May 13, IBA Group will join mainframe professionals at the GSE Conference 2026, a European event that brings together industry experts to exchange knowledge and explore practical approaches to modern IT challenges. This year’s program includes a three-day agenda with parallel working group sessions, including the newly established European AI Working Group.

At the event, IBA Group will present its approach to AI-driven legacy transformation and share practical experience of modernizing mainframe environments. Throughout the conference, the company’s team will be working at the IBA Group exhibition booth to engage with visitors and discuss their latest solutions, industry trends, and potential collaboration opportunities. Within the GSE Working Groups, IBA Group will conduct a presentation on modernization of legacy applications.

GSE Working Groups Presentation by IBA Group

Name: AI-Driven Legacy Transformation: Turning Lost COBOL Code into Actionable Business Insights

Date & Time: May 13, 2026, 10:00 CET

Speakers: Sergey Beganski, Lead Software Engineer and Mainframe Systems Expert, and Pavel Filipovich, Lead AI Engineer at IBA Group

The presentation will focus on methods to recover and analyze the lost mainframe code, uncover business logic, and transform legacy applications for further modernization.

IBA Mainframe Services for GSE
IBA Group is bringing to the event a portfolio of mainframe services designed for support of mainframe modernization.

• AI-Enhanced Mainframe Support
The AI-Enhanced Mainframe Support service from IBA Group entails L2 and L3 support with AI-based generation of an Application Knowledge Model, end-to-end incident analysis and resolution powered by an AI Batch Incident Management Assistant, support for code changes, testing, and deployment.
• AI COBOL Code Recovery
The AI COBOL Code Recovery service involves a multi-step process of recovering the missing or mismatched COBOL programs from IBM MVS executable modules and generating source code functionally equivalent to the original program. The service also includes an AI-enhanced option that adds business context to the restored code.
• AI-Powered Mainframe Fast-Track Migration
For the AI-Powered Mainframe Fast-Track Migration service, IBA Group uses an AI-powered approach to create a clean inventory of active components, uncover integration points, extract business rules, define complete specifications of actual business processes, and build a migration roadmap supported by a proof of concept and AI-assisted code transformation.
• Mainframe Application Replatforming to Cloud Native
The service of Mainframe Application Replatforming to Cloud Native is about a complete migration of batch and online mainframe workloads, data, and security rules to any cloud environment, including replication of major z/OS subsystems using partner solutions.

IBA Group invites conference participants to attend the workshop and connect at the exhibition area to discuss practical approaches to mainframe modernization and AI adoption.

Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
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Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
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IBA Group
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A software service provider with optimized business processes and a proven history of customer interaction, IBA Group has a 30-year expertise in complex multiplatform projects. IBA Group is a trusted expert in intelligent automation, mainframe support and modernization, and SAP consulting and development. The IBA Group's 2,000+ IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 50+ countries. IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of North America – CEE Investment Awards by CEE Business Media.

http://ibagroupit.com

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