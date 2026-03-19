IBA Group to Participate in SAP CEE Partner Kick Off Meeting 2026

From March 25 to March 26, IBA Group will participate in the SAP CEE Partner Kick Off Meeting 2026 in Warsaw, Poland.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From March 25 to March 26, IBA Group will participate in the SAP CEE Partner Kick Off Meeting 2026 in Warsaw, Poland. The event will bring together SAP partners from Central and Eastern Europe to discuss strategic priorities for the year ahead and review recent achievements in the partner ecosystem.The agenda includes keynote sessions from SAP executives, discussions on go-to-market strategy, partner growth initiatives, and the role of data and artificial intelligence (AI) in enterprise solutions. Participants will also attend business and technical tracks dedicated to cloud ERP, SAP Business AI, and customer success stories.IBA Group will share its SAP expertise in different SAP areas, including SAP custom development, SAP application management (SAP AMS), SAP integration, and SAP S/4 HANA migration.About SAP CEE Partner Kick Off Meeting 2026The SAP CEE Partner Kick Off Meeting 2026 is a flagship event for SAP partners across Central and Eastern Europe. The meeting focuses on strategic priorities for the coming year and provides updates on SAP programs, technologies, and partner initiatives. The program features keynote presentations from SAP leadership, business and technical sessions, and networking opportunities for the SAP partner community.History of IBA Group’s Cooperation with SAPIBA Group began implementing projects on SAP technologies 30 years ago. Since 1996, the company has completed dozens of SAP projects worldwide, empowering businesses to innovate, optimize performance, and build a more sustainable future. Over the years, SAP became a major component of the company’s service portfolio. In 2005, SAP appointed IBA as an SAP service partner for the first time. Currently, IBA Group holds the status of an SAP Silver Partner.In 2021, IBA Group’s SAP S/4HANA solution for Georgian Railways became a winner of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards. The project unified and standardized business processes at a large-scale railway organization that had no prior experience with ERP systems.Other IBA Group’s award-winning solutions based on SAP technologies were an ERP/Supply Chain Management solution for an IT giant and an SAP Profitability and Performance Management solution for a telecommunications company.IBA Group’s portfolio includes SAP S/4HANA, application management, development, integration, data migration, and AI solutions. Clients in more than 50 countries value IBA Group for engineering excellence.In recent years, IBA Group has strengthened its regional presence through local partnerships with SAP in Poland, Bulgaria, and Lithuania, enabling the company to support digital transformation initiatives across these markets.About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Eastern Europe, North America, and Central Asia. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

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