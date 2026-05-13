IBA Group to Participate in CamundaCon Amsterdam 2026

From May 19 to May 21, IBA Group will participate in CamundaCon Amsterdam 2026, a key international Agentic Orchestration conference.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From May 19 to May 21, IBA Group will participate in CamundaCon Amsterdam 2026 , a key international Agentic Orchestration conference. The main topic of this year’s CamundaCon is the growing role of AI in enterprise orchestration. To this end, IBA Group continues to explore how AI can be integrated into business processes in a controlled, transparent, and business-driven way. The company focuses its efforts on a practical capability that delivers measurable value combined with strong orchestration and governance.IBA Group will join industry leaders and partners to discuss the latest developments in process orchestration, automation, and AI-driven transformation.IBA Group’s Service Offerings at CamundaCon Amsterdam 2026IBA Group will present its expertise in Camunda-based process orchestration services that help enterprises connect systems, people, and AI capabilities within governed end-to-end workflows. The company also supports organizations in migration initiatives from Camunda 7 to Camunda 8 with a focus on minimizing risk and ensuring business continuity.Sessions at CamundaCon Amsterdam 2026Date: May 21Time: 11:25 AM-11:55 AM CETTech 2Name: Navigating the Real Challenges of Camunda 8 Migration Maria Alish, Product Manager & Business Analyst at IBA Group, and Thomas Heinrichs from Miragon, an IT service provider specializing on digital transformation and AI-native automation tools will present a session entitled Navigating the Real Challenges of Camunda 8 Migration. The presentation deals with migration to Camunda 8, one of the most critical challenges organizations face today.The session goes beyond technical upgrade discussions and addresses real complexities behind enterprise migration, such as organizational readiness, platform strategy, operational challenges, architectural trade-offs, and business value behind migration decisions.Using real customer stories and practical examples, the speakers will discuss why migration challenges are not caused by the migration platform, but by organizational, strategic, and operational factors that companies often underestimate.Designed for business analysts, enterprise architects, software developers, IT & business decision makers, and transformation leaders responsible for automation and modernization initiatives, the presentation will help the audience gain practical insights into how to avoid costly migration mistakes, identify the right starting point, connect migration initiatives with measurable business value, and assess whether the organization is truly ready for platform transformation.Real Customer Experience: Hapag-LloydIn addition, IBA Group’s partner Hapag-Lloyd will present at CamundaCon a project on Camunda-based automation initiatives where IBA Group was involved as a service provider. Hapag-Lloyd representatives will speak about smart exception management in global shipping processes. Their session Exploring Operational Handling with Agentic Orchestration will showcase how Hapag-Lloyd is leveraging Camunda-powered agentic orchestration to support partially autonomous operational handling in a highly complex global logistics environment.Hapag-Lloyd will also make a presentation on Strengthening Global Shipping with Smart Exception Management that demonstrates how global processes can be supported when they leave the happy path.IBA Group looks forward to meeting customers, partners, and the global Camunda community at CamundaCon Amsterdam 2026 for insightful discussions and knowledge exchange.

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