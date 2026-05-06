LodgIQ Releases Practical RMS Selection Guide to Help Independent Hotels Navigate a Complex Tech Landscape

Free downloadable guide equips hoteliers with an evidence-based framework to clearly evaluate revenue management systems.

Hoteliers need systems that are not only powerful, but transparent, easy to use, and supported by real partnership. This guide helps them identify exactly that.” — Sam Johnson, Head of Operations at LodgIQ

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ , the revenue management system and commercial co-worker for the hospitality industry, has announced the release of “ How to Select Your RMS – A Practical Guide for Hoteliers ,” a comprehensive resource designed to help hoteliers, revenue managers, and commercial leaders make informed technology decisions. Built on real-world insights from over 100 hoteliers, the guide provides a structured, no-fluff framework to evaluate Revenue Management Systems (RMS), addressing the growing need for automation, reliable forecasting, and integrated commercial strategies in an increasingly complex market environment.As booking windows shrink and distribution channels multiply, the guide highlights the limitations of manual revenue management processes, noting that modern RMS platforms can save hotel teams between 20 to 40 hours per month by automating pricing decisions. It positions RMS adoption not just as a technology upgrade, but as a shift toward enabling commercial teams to focus on strategy rather than data entry. However, LodgIQ also underscores a critical point: selecting the wrong RMS can create more operational challenges than benefits, making a structured evaluation process essential.“This guide was created to cut through the noise and give hoteliers a clear, practical path forward,” said Sam Johnson, Head of Operations at LodgIQ. “Some teams are stuck between spreadsheets and outsourced revenue management, unsure of how to take the next step. We wanted to provide a tool that empowers them to take control of their commercial strategy with confidence.”The guide introduces a detailed evaluation framework centered on the six most critical RMS capabilities: integration reliability, automation and pricing logic, ease of use, onboarding and support, forecasting accuracy, and total revenue management. It identifies integration as the most common failure point in RMS implementations, often leading to operational disruptions such as rate inconsistencies and manual reconciliation.It also addresses the growing demand for transparency in pricing algorithms, highlighting the industry shift toward explainable AI to build trust and reduce manual overrides. At the same time, the guide quantifies the financial impact of RMS adoption, citing typical RevPAR increases of 15% to 20% when systems are effectively implemented.Beyond technology, the resource provides actionable tools including an RFP template, demo scorecards, and implementation checklists, helping hoteliers manage the full lifecycle from vendor selection to post-launch optimization.“Revenue management is no longer just about setting room rates. It’s about optimizing the entire commercial ecosystem,” Johnson added. “Hoteliers need systems that are not only powerful, but transparent, easy to use, and supported by real partnership. This guide helps them identify exactly that.”Designed as both a strategic framework and a hands-on toolkit, the guide is intended to support independent hotels as well as groups at every stage of their RMS journey from initial consideration to full automation, while reinforcing the importance of aligning technology decisions with long-term commercial goals.About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is the hospitality industry’s most advanced revenue platform, uniquely fusing a potent Revenue Management Solution (RMS), deep Business Intelligence (BI), and sophisticated AI into one unified system. Designed to move beyond legacy tools that require manual adjustment of hundreds of rules and restrictions, LodgIQ is architected to let the computer do the heavy lifting. The platform focuses on your desired results, with our AI suggesting the optimal path for you to simply approve. This power is accessible anywhere via a world-class mobile app that empowers revenue teams to evolve into commercial strategists, giving them the freedom to investigate data, approve changes, and manage total revenue from the palm of their hand. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, LodgIQ represents the future of frictionless, result-driven revenue management. For more information, visit https://lodgiq.com/

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