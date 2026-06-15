Influence Society Releases SOCIETIES Magazine’s 6th Edition, Exploring the New Language of Luxury Hospitality

The May–August 2026 issue examines how intention, atmosphere, AI, design and cultural relevance are reshaping premium guest experiences

This issue is especially useful for hospitality brands that want to understand why some destinations command attention, loyalty and pricing power while others struggle to stand apart.” — Sébastien Felix, Founder and CEO of Influence Society

PARIS, FRANCE, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society , a leading digital marketing agency serving high-end hospitality brands, today announced the release of SOCIETIES Magazine for May-August 2026 . The new issue explores what the magazine defines as “The New Language of Luxury”, a shift away from excess and toward intention, emotional depth, craftsmanship, atmosphere and experiences that remain with guests long after they leave.The sixth edition of SOCIETIES brings together insights from hospitality, architecture, design, travel, technology, and culture to examine how premium brands can stay relevant in a market where guest expectations are becoming more nuanced. Across the issue, luxury is presented less as a question of visibility or abundance, and more as a discipline of precision: the right light, the right rhythm of service, the right use of technology and the right sense of place.“Luxury hospitality is entering a more intelligent and emotionally precise era,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder and CEO of Influence Society. “The strongest brands are no longer defined only by how impressive they look, but by how intentionally they make people feel. With this edition of SOCIETIES, we wanted to give hospitality leaders a clear view of the signals shaping that change.”The issue highlights several key movements influencing hotel and lifestyle brands today. In features such as “Listening Rooms: The New Hospitality Ritual,” “Aesop’s Architecture of Light,” coverage of Thailand’s restaurant scene and a look at railway dining in Malaysia, SOCIETIES examines how sound, lighting, dining and atmosphere are becoming strategic parts of the guest experience. The magazine also explores how hospitality spaces are evolving into more residential, cultural and local destinations, with examples including Terreno Barrio in Palma, the Orient Express hotel in Venice and Audemars Piguet’s House concept.One of the edition’s most relevant themes for hoteliers is the changing logic of luxury hotel pricing. Through its feature on luxury hotel pricing power, SOCIETIES examines why premium value is increasingly shaped not only by supply, demand or traditional service standards, but by a property’s design language, cultural relevance, atmosphere, service cadence and emotional weight. For hotel operators and owners, this points to a broader commercial reality: perception, storytelling and experience design are becoming central to rate integrity and long-term brand equity.“This issue is especially useful for hospitality brands that want to understand why some destinations command attention, loyalty and pricing power while others struggle to stand apart,” added Sébastien Félix. “The answer is rarely one single feature. It is the coherence of the whole experience.”The magazine also looks beyond hotels to examine the wider ecosystem influencing luxury hospitality, including AI-native computing, minimal consumer technology, private aviation, destination design and new forms of brand community. Together, these stories show how hospitality is being shaped by adjacent worlds where experience, emotion and cultural identity are becoming increasingly important.This latest edition of SOCIETIES closes with a clear editorial position: the future of luxury feels increasingly human. Hotels are becoming more residential, technology is becoming softer and more tactile, and branding is moving from visibility toward lasting cultural presence. For Influence Society, this makes the issue a timely resource for hospitality leaders looking to build brands that are not only seen, but remembered.About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of marketing, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary establishments craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency enables hospitality professionals to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com

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