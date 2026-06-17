RobosizeME Webinar Shows How Automation Helps Hotels Tackle OTA Revenue Leakage, After €100,000 Recovery at 4-Star Hotel

Hospitality finance and revenue teams will learn how automated VCC reconciliation can detect OTA payment discrepancies, cut manual checks, and recover revenue.

This webinar is designed to help hotel teams understand where discrepancies appear, and how automation can make the process more consistent, scalable, and financially meaningful.” — Linda Girrbach, Co-Founder and Head of Hospitality Consulting at RobosizeME

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME , a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotels groups, has announced a new webinar, Recover Lost OTA Revenue with Automated VCC Reconciliation, focused on one of hospitality’s most persistent finance challenges: identifying and recovering revenue lost through inconsistencies in OTA virtual credit card payments. The session will show hotel finance, revenue, and operations teams how automated reconciliation can replace manual verifications, flag discrepancies daily, and help prevent revenue leakage across OTA bookings.OTA virtual credit card reconciliation remains a time-consuming and error-prone process for many hotels. RobosizeME has highlighted that hotels may lose between 1–2% of OTA revenue each month due to undetected inconsistencies, while manual checks can require up to 30 minutes per OTA, per day, per property. The webinar will address how these gaps occur, why they often remain hidden, and how automation can provide hotels with a more systematic way to monitor OTA VCC transactions.“OTA revenue leakage is often invisible until someone takes the time to investigate it properly,” said Linda Girrbach, Co-Founder and Head of Hospitality Consulting at RobosizeME. “This webinar is designed to help hotel teams understand where discrepancies appear, how much manual effort is usually required to find them, and how automation can make the process more consistent, scalable, and financially meaningful.”The webinar will also highlight the scale of the issue for hotel groups. Based on RobosizeME’s analysis, a mid-size group of 10 properties working with three major OTAs can reconcile approximately $108 million in OTA VCC volume annually, save around 3,600 finance hours, and identify more than $1 million in recoverable VCC variances each year. In one four-star hotel case, more than EUR 100,000 in city tax went uncollected over three years because it was not included in OTA VCC payments. The discrepancy was identified only after several days of manual reconciliation, with the outstanding amount later recovered. Automated monitoring is designed to help hotels detect and address such gaps in near real time.“Hotel teams are under pressure to do more with fewer resources, and finance processes are no exception,” said Sean Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer at RobosizeME. “This webinar will give them a practical view of how automated reconciliation can reduce manual work and help protect revenue.”The session is intended for hotel finance leaders, revenue managers, operations teams, and group-level executives responsible for payment accuracy, OTA management, and process efficiency. Participants will learn how automated reconciliation can support daily monitoring, discrepancy detection, and revenue recovery without requiring hotel teams to manually compare thousands of transactions across OTA platforms.Registration is now open for the upcoming webinar: Recover Lost OTA Revenue with Automated VCC Reconciliation About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Jumeirah Hotels and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

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