Sonoma County CEQA Projects

Under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) is serving as the lead agency for environmental review of certain commercial cannabis projects in Sonoma County. Three project sites have been identified, and draft environmental documents for each are now available for public review and comment. We invite agencies, stakeholders, and community members to review these documents and share feedback during the formal comment period.

Notice of Intent to adopt MNDs for cannabis cultivation in Sonoma County

The Department of Cannabis Control has prepared draft IS/MNDs that are now available for public review and comment. We invite agencies, stakeholders, and community members to review these documents and share feedback during the comment period.

At this time, three commercial cannabis sites have been identified as requiring environmental documents under CEQA. Draft environmental documents have been prepared for each of these sites and are now being circulated for public review and comment. These documents analyze the potential environmental impacts associated with the proposed activities, including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and/or retail operations, and propose mitigation measures as appropriate. If certified, DCC will use the documents to issue annual licenses for commercial cannabis activities.

Background

The Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) currently issues commercial cannabis cultivation licenses under Division 10 of the Business and Professions Code and California Code of Regulations, title 4, division 19. All legal commercial cannabis activity must be conducted pursuant to state licensing requirements.

Comments received during this period will be reviewed and considered prior to finalization of the documents. For more information on each site and to access the documents, please refer to the links below.

In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the DCC has assumed the role of lead agency for environmental review of certain commercial cannabis activities within Sonoma County. As lead agency, DCC is responsible for ensuring that proposed cannabis projects comply with CEQA requirements and that potential environmental impacts are evaluated and disclosed to the public and decision makers.

Review the documentation

Gravenstein/Meier

Petaluma Hill

Wingo Ranch

If you require an ADA compliant version of any of the above project documents, please send a request to info@cannabis.ca.gov.

All documents were posted on 1/29/2026

Need a physical copy?

Hard copies of the documents are available for public review at the public counter located at:

Department of Cannabis Control (Headquarters)

2920 Kilgore Road

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Public comment process

Start date: 1/29/2026

1/29/2026 End date: 3/4/2026 at 5:00p.m.

How to submit a comment

You may submit comments on the draft IS/MNDs during the 35-day public comment period, which begins Wednesday January 29, 2026. All comments on the draft IS/MNDs must be received by the DCC by 5:00 p.m. on March 4, 2026, in order to be considered. Comments may be sent by postal service, electronic mail, or hand delivery.

Please specify the project you are commenting on when you submit your comment.

Option 1: By mail

Department of Cannabis Control

c/o Angela McIntire-Abbott

Subject: CEQA public comments, [Specify Project Name]

2920 Kilgore Road

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Option 2: Email

Subject Line: CEQA public comments, [Specify Project Name]

publiccomment@cannabis.ca.gov

Option 3: Hand delivery

DCC has offices located in Eureka, Rancho Cordova, and North Hollywood.

Contact us

DCC’s team of licensed commercial cannabis experts is here to help. For additional questions regarding your license or environmental review, please contact info@cannabis.ca.gov.